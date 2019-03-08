Video

Man mouths 'bollocks to Brexit' on camera during Tory leadership debate

The man in the back row and the Hilfiger t-shirt was spotted mouthing 'bollocks to Brexit' directly to camera during the Channel 4 Tory leadership debate. Picture: Channel 4 Channel 4

An audience member has been spotted mouthing 'Bollocks to Brexit' during the Channel 4 Conservative leadership debate.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The moment was broadcast live to viewers of the debate as the camera followed Krishnan Guru-Murthy round the audience.

The broadcaster was holding the mic to an audience member - who was asking how the candidates would reunite the country after Brexit - but the young man sitting just behind him who had a simpler message.

Staring directly at the camera, he can be clearly seen mouthing "Bollocks to Brexit" while the question is asked.

As the camera moves round, he repeats it twice.

The debate was one of two scheduled for the Conservative leadership hopefuls, at which Boris Johnson was notable by his absence.

WATCH: 'Where Boris?' - Empty podium left for Boris Johnson in television debate

The five candidates who showed up - Michael Gove, Jeremy Hunt, Sajid Javid, Dominic Raab and Rory Stewart - slammed Johnson for the no-show.

You may also want to watch: