Video

Police force defend decision to pull over driver of Bollocks to Brexit car

The police officer initially wanted them to remove the 'bollocks to Brexit' stickers while pulled over on the hard shoulder of the M25, claims Peter Cook. Picture: Peter Cook Peter Cook

The police force that pulled over the driver of a car brandishing a 'Bollocks to Brexit' message claimed the driver was being 'inconsiderate'.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The New European reported last month how anti-Brexit campaigner Peter Cook was pulled over in his yellow Mini Cooper on the M25 near Brentwood.

After some tense exchanges Cook was asked to peel off part of the wording of the Brexit protest of the car before the officer allowed him to drive away with no further action.

But Cook said that the policeman was out of order and claimed the officer had lacked "proportionality and materiality".

He told this newspaper: "I think he's just trying to trump up a charge ... he's probably a Brexit person. This is absolutely shocking.

"The long arm of the law is being used to shut down any form of protest."

But Essex Police have defended their actions claiming that the campaigner had been pulled over for "inconsiderate driving" - which could include doing things deemed rude or obnoxious.

They insisted that it was not a political move, however.

A spokesperson said: "We do not have a view on Brexit or on politics in general.

"However, we do have views on inconsiderate driving on the M25, one of the UK's busiest motorways.

"This is the main reason for the car being pulled over.

"We have not received any complaints from the owner of the vehicle."