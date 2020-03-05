Latest The New European

The black swan circling Donald Trump

PUBLISHED: 10:23 05 March 2020

Bonnie Greer

President Donald Trump could be brought down by coronavirus, Bonnie Greer argues. Photo: Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump could be brought down by coronavirus, Bonnie Greer argues. Photo: Evan Vucci

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Bonnie Greer on how the germaphobe president could be brought down by coronavirus

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

One of the first things that you learn as a scriptwriter is to keep your stories realistic. This means that your tale must be something that so-called ordinary people can grasp fairly quickly.

American scripts, no matter how fantastical, are usually rooted in recognisable situations, one that the average punter can grasp quickly. Even those great scriptwriters the Coen Brothers root their work in probable surroundings.

But we have to leave the US and turn instead elsewhere: to that great master screenwriter and playwright Dario Fo; or perhaps to the titan that was Brecht; or even closer to home, to the late, great playwright Joe Orton; to create the scenario that Donald Trump and America is in today.

Because it is these great writers who would use the tragic irony of a possible pandemic literally afflicting the presidency of a notoriously germaphobic president.

Everyone around Trump knows that the guy is scared of germs. You have only to watch him shake hands. He extends the right hand; shakes; and then brings the hand down quickly to his side. As if he is rubbing it clean.

There are those who say that he is so afraid of contamination that he hates people coughing or sneezing in his presence.

I once saw him on TV tentatively decline to wear a cowboy hat that was handed to him from an adoring MAGA crowd. You and I usually do not put on hats handed to us by strangers, but politicians routinely do.

Trump took the hat, inspected it and said that he did not know where it came from and declined to wear it.

He also reportedly asks visitors to wash their hands in a bathroom off the Oval Office before entering his presence, and uses hand sanitiser after encountering his adoring public at campaign events. Trump even ordered the White House physician to check out then press secretary Anthony Scaramucci after he coughed on a flight on Air Force One.

In my imagined Joe Orton/Dario Fo script, Trump would order his vice president to head up a task force to tackle a viral threat. In fact, Trump did make that decision to appoint him as the guy in overall charge of mobilising the nation against coronavirus.

In giving him the task, Trump said his vice president had a "certain talent for this". Bernie Sanders - Trump's possible opponent in the White House race later this year - was not impressed, tweeting his criticism of the appointment of Pence, "the man who wanted to 'pray away' [the] HIV epidemic".

That tweet refers to the worst HIV outbreak in the history of Indiana, which came at a time when Pence was governor of the state. That episode makes the choice of Pence as the man to deal with coronavirus, not the main character in a farce, but a real-life national tragedy. To check this out, as US football TV commentators back in the day used to yell when investigating a disputed play: "Let's roll the tape!"

And here it is: Pence was governor of Indiana from 2013 to 2017, a time when parts of the state were struck by an HIV and hepatitis C outbreak. It was linked to the opioid crisis that has gripped large parts of America and the outbreak spread among people who were reusing needles to inject themselves with a prescription drug. (By the way, the USA's opioid addiction is the health crisis that Trump does not speak about. Because it is the epidemic of his base: The MAGA.)

You may also want to watch:

Pence was criticised for his belated response to the crisis and his opposition to a needle exchange programme that could have helped. Two years before he became governor, while serving as a member of Congress, Pence had voted to cut funding for Planned Parenthood, a not-for-profit organisation which provides reproductive health care - including free HIV testing - particularly in poor areas of the US.

In 2013, a Planned Parenthood clinic in Scott County, Indiana - one of the areas which would be at the centre of the outbreak - closed its doors because of budget cuts.

Two years ago, a study in the The Lancet medical journal found that if Pence had acted sooner, a quicker public health response could have substantially reduced the total number of Indiana's HIV infections. What had been needed - and strongly recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - was a needle exchange program. However, it was illegal under state law and opposed by Pence.

He did not believe that an effective anti-drug policy involved handing out drug paraphernalia. He also said that if Indiana state lawmakers tried to send him a bill for a needle exchange programme, he would veto it.

One more thing about Pence, the new virus-czar. In 2000, he wrote: "Time for a quick reality check. Despite the hysteria from the political class and the media, smoking doesn't kill. In fact, two out of every three smokers does not die from a smoking-related illness and nine out of 10 smokers do not contract lung cancer."

Why, then, is he now in charge? As late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel asked: "What is his plan to stop the virus? Abstinence?"

In 2007, the statistician and risk analyst Nassim Nicholas Taleb published a book called The Black Swan. Considered one of the most influential books since the Second World War, the term has entered the lexicon, to describe events that come as a surprise, have a major effect, and are often inappropriately rationalised afterwards with the benefit of hindsight.

The book's subtitle is The Impact of the Highly Improbable and Taleb refers to his work as a kind of essay or a narrative with one single idea: "Our blindness with respect to randomness, particularly large deviations... You need a story to displace a story. Metaphors and stories are far more potent (alas) than ideas."

Donald Trump is a master of stories. But what you learn as a scriptwriter is that every story has to have an arc, a journey to take the viewer on.

Every movie-goer, inside of herself, wants to have an 'ending'. The story, to which they have devoted a piece of their life's time to, has to either have a resolution or a sequel heading, at some point in time, to resolution.

And the resolution of Trump's story could come this year. Because there is something else besides the tragedy and horror of the coronavirus threat facing his country: One of what I call the 'Rules of the Presidency' is that you should never bet the success of an administration on the health of the stock market. If the market ventures into correction territory, the Trump re-election Train, which Don the Con has been driving since a few days after his inauguration in 2017, is in big trouble.

If forecasts turn out to be true and the US economy goes seriously downhill in 2020 then Trump will be gone. If it is seen that his almost total obliteration of various health agencies is a factor behind the country's so far shambolic response to coronavirus, it will be 'Don Voyage'.

He will be taken out by the suburban Republican women who gave the Democrats the House at the 2018 Midterms as a check against his tyranny.

He will be cancelled by all those he gave his big tax cuts to as soon as he became president. And if those who make up his base become the victims of a virus that no one understands and that he said recently in a press conference could "disappear", it will be he who disappears.

Trump was the 2016 presidential campaign's Black Swan. In fact, he could turn out to be one of the greatest Black Swans of all time. It may take another Black Swan to test to destruction the Germaphobe-in-Chief's chaotic, incompetent time behind the desk whose timbers were donated by Queen Victoria. From a ship called Resolute.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

No end in sight for ghost towns haunting Croatia

An empty street in the small town of Petrinja, some 60 kilometers southeast of Zagreb, where one out of eight people have left in the past decade. Photo by Denis LOVROVIC / AFP / Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: What tribes can reveal about society

David Lammy MP has written a book called Tribes. Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Im / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Farmageddon - Countryside already counting Brexit cost

Tractors carrying out deep bed shaping followed by sowing the fields in early springs time at Burnham Overy in North Norfolk, East Anglia, England, UK. Photo by: Andrew Michael/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The black swan circling Donald Trump

President Donald Trump could be brought down by coronavirus, Bonnie Greer argues. Photo: Evan Vucci

Boris Johnson's baby steps into a growing crisis

Michael White looks at the Brexit talks, coronavirus outbreak and the government's repsonse.Picture: Archant

Will globalisation survive coronavirus?

How will coronavirus affect globalisation? Illustration: Chris The Barker/The New European.

How a chapter in the past can help us tackle the coronavirus outbreak

People wearing face masks on the London Underground, as the first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Wales and two more were identified in England - bringing the total number in the UK. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Labour facing 'one of the worst' local election results in recent history

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn during a press conference in central London, whilst on the general election campaign trail. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Tories deny Cummings responsible for another adviser exiting government

Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, listens during a press conference at Downing Street, London. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA Wire.

Super Tuesday: The places to watch

Early voter receives his I-Voted sticker, at an early voting polling station at the Ranchito Avenue Elementary School in the Panorama City section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Fiona Bruce says she is surprised by Question Time 'toxicity'

Fiona Bruce introduces Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

Judge rejects appeal for judicial review into BBC's 'Remain bias'

Media trucks outside BBC Broadcasting House in London. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Tommy Robinson 'arrested over assault at Center Parcs'

Tommy Robinson leaving court. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Why doesn't Richard Burgon get it?

Labour Party deputy leadership candidate Richard Burgon on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire.

'Brexit' one of the bookies' favourite names for Johnson baby

Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks away after driving a union flag-themed JCB, with the words

WILL SELF: Why I'm walking to Paris

Cars and trucks exit the DFDS Seaways Newhaven-Dieppe ferry

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: André Previn

German-born American conductor and composer Andre Previn, musical director of the London Symphony Orchestra (1968 - 1979. Photo: John Minihan/Getty Images

The complex history of language and religion in southeastern Europe

Fishing boats in Heraklion harbour, Crete, Greece, circa 1965. Pictures: Garry Hogg/Getty Images

REVIEW: The Upstart Crow - From bard to worse

David Mitchell and Gemma Whelan in Upstart Crow at the Gielgud Theatre. Photograph: Johan Persson

The dance that defined a city through the good times and the bad

Tango dancers performing at San Telmo Plaza Dorrego. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The price of fear: The economic ripple of the coronavirus

Passengers wear protective face masks as they arrive from Shenzhen to Hong Kong. Picture: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

New blue passport will take Britain back in time

Home Secretary Priti Patel holding a blue passport. Photograph: Home Office/PA Wire.

New immigration proposals are a gangmasters' paradise

Boris Johnson with Priti Patel and Rishi Sunak in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Why Color Out Of Space is a brilliant film created by three oddballs

A scene from Color Out of Space. Picture: Contributed

Greta Thunberg calls for everyone to be adults while politicians 'behave like children'

Greta Thunberg stands alongside fellow environmental activists for the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate protest in Bristol. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Tory MP appointed equalities minister despite voting record on key decisions

Kemi Badenoch is a new minister for equalities. Photograph: House of Commons.

Count Binface to run for London mayor vowing to take capital back into the EU

Count Binface and Boris Johnson at the 2019 general election. Photograph: PA Wire.

Countering climate denialism requires taking on right-wing populism

A poster depicting environmental activist Greta Thunberg which has been pasted to a bus shelter ahead of the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate protest in Bristol. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

The Art Deco designs that captured Britain's seafront

The Art Deco designs that captured Britain's seafront. Photograph: Contributed.

Figurines of pro-EU campaigners to become a feature in Brussels theme park

Pro-EU campaigners have earned their place in a 'Mini-Europe' theme park. Photograph: Mini-Europe.com

Can Greece lift itself out of debt crisis?

Supporters of Greece's opposition party New Democracy wave Greek flags and wait for the speech of their party's leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Photo: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson sticks two fingers up at flood victims

Boris Johnson's response to the floods was considered cowardly. Illustration: Chris The Barker/PA.

Priti Patel: The horse whisperer for right-wing Tories

Home secretary, Priti Patel, addresses the delegates on the third day of the Conservative Party Conference at Manchester Central. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Why Brexit has made me join the gym

Pro-EU campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament ahead of Brexit day. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Changes must be made at French finishing school that creates out-of-touch elite

The Ecole Nationale d'Administration (National School of Administration) in Strasbourg, eastern France. Picture: PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images

Brexit's chilling threat to the music and creative industries

Orquestra Akokan performing on the Siam Stage at Womad 2019. Photo: David Corio/Redferns

Britain starts self-isolating as Priti Patel's new immigration system is unveiled

Home Secretary Priti Patel delivers a speech during the National Police Chiefs' Council and Association of Police and Crime Commissioners joint summit, in London. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Boris Johnson's choice for rough sleeping role thinks homelessness is 'a choice'

Tory MP Adam Holloway. Picture: House of Commons

Presenter challenges minister on why Boris Johnson still hasn't visited flood victims

Robert Jenrick is questioned by Kay Burley over the government's response to the floods. Photograph: Sky News.

The Trump and Modi bromance that is bad news for Boris Johnson

US President Donald Trump (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave at the crowd during 'Namaste Trump' rally at Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera. Photo: MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

Most Read

Tory MP suggests workers may need to work longer hours to tackle post-Brexit shortages

Scott Mann suggested workers might need to work longer hours after Brexit. Photograph: BBC.

Boris Johnson ridiculed for suggesting he had been shaking hands with coronavirus victims

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference, at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA Wire.

Tommy Robinson ‘arrested over assault at Center Parcs’

Tommy Robinson leaving court. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Brexiteer launches coup at iodine maker to ‘take advantage of Coronavirus’

Leave campaigner Arron Banks. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Civil servants claimed ‘people got Brexit vote wrong’, says Tory MP

Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove responds after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn asked an Urgent Question in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.