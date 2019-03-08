Latest The New European
Video

BONNIE GREER: Why my Question Time truth bombs hit the target

PUBLISHED: 11:30 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 09 October 2019

Bonnie Greer on BBC's Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

Bonnie Greer on BBC's Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

Archant

BONNIE GREER became a hero in Ireland after her latest comments on Brexit on the latest edition of Question Time.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Even if you do not want it, even if you no longer need it, a childhood memory can stay. Form you, still.

This came to me from a stranger: "I vividly remember as a 17-year-old in history A-level class being put down by the Cambridge-educated tutor.

"Most of the syllabus was on Britain's 'triumphant successes' during empire and any glitches in this narrative were mere aberrations... I had been reading a novel set in 19th century Ireland and brought up the issue of why such 'a well-meaning imperialism' allowed a situation where people were falling over in the streets and dying an agonising and slow death on a mass scale from starvation, and yet markets were selling food right next to them? And why Ireland, as England's 'bread basket', continued to export all the produce across the Irish Sea? I was immediately shot down and told 'we're studying history in this class, not fiction'. I was laughed out of the room.

"The European Research Group, Farage... and Brexit should all be viewed through the fractured prism of a glorious past. How to tell the unbridled truth, warts and all, in a non-accusatory and palatable way is the progressive challenge in the post-Brexit landscape... it begins with stopping the false 'glorious' fable stone dead. It continues with real history lessons from, say, the 17th century onwards. Then perhaps you would never get a person on Question Time asking whether Ireland could 'buy back Northern Ireland'."

It was one of many communications I have received, from both sides of the Irish Sea, since my appearance on the show last week, when I spoke about the relationship between Ireland and the UK and how it is playing out, over Brexit.

That letter made me remember my early childhood living with my family in a gang neighbourhood on the West Side of Chicago; being mugged for my milk money; listening to gang initiations beneath my window at night; hearing things that a child should not hear. Especially before she goes to sleep.

And my refuge: Mornings and the Irish tenor who chanted the Low Mass from the organ loft of the Italian Renaissance church built by earlier immigrants who had moved on.

Then there was the St Patrick's Day Parade in which we little kids - all ethnicities - became Irish for a day. It was a green day and it was beautiful.

It was not until much later that I learned that the Irish community controlled my city of Chicago; that its St Patrick's Day Parade was more like a Kremlin march-past; that its politicians created the political system known as 'The Machine' in order to keep them in power; that they owned the police force; that they were behind the post-war race riots of 1919, the subject of my first adult play: that they fought black people for the same work and space and clean air and decent housing and respect and life.

MORE: Bonnie Greer tells Question Time panelists that 'Ireland owes this country nothing'

Because they, too, had come to the 'land of the free' and 'home of the brave' on ships. Ships they called 'coffin ships', not unlike slave ships. But they were not slaves, as right-wing nativists would have us believe. Yet they were close to it in many urban centres. Very close. Their skin colour and the fact that they could change their last names saved them. Some of them.

Growing up a black girl back then, my teachers were Irish. They encouraged me. They set no boundaries; brooked no interference in their pursuit of the tools of my education. I can still see some of their faces and hear their voices.

When I moved to New York City and realised that I was a bohemian, I found James Joyce and I found Scott Fitzgerald.

And if I drank at all, I drank in Irish pubs because writers were there and the talk was good and you could get a beer if you were a girl and pretty and had something strong and true to say.

Most of all, I felt the kinship. Even when I was fighting, in my mind and outside of it, for my own voice and thoughts, I felt the kinship.

Because if you read Joyce, there is no point beyond that, in English anyway. He wrote: "One great part of human existence is passed in a state which cannot be rendered sensible by the use of wideawake language, cutanddry grammar and goahead plot."

'Goahead plot' is the goal of every panellist on Question Time. You just want to be coherent and make sense and not be too foolish. And survive.

The audience for last week's show, in Wallasey, on the Wirral, was attentive and serious, intelligent and there, so I felt close to them and felt that I could say what I needed to say. And I did.

On purpose, I have no apps. A basic phone. So I knew nothing of the response to what I had said about Ireland. But I knew that something had happened, because the next day at Liverpool Lime Street station, I realised that a couple were standing staring at me while I drank my morning ristretto in Starbucks. Then, when folks came up to me and shook my hand, wanted to take selfies, talked to me on the train back to London, I knew that something had happened.

When I got home, I found out that my Twitter feed had exploded. I was being given Gaelic names that I did not understand. The Taoiseach was following me. The landlord of our local pub in Soho, a guy who never talks, introduced himself. He is Irish.

People I knew told me that they had an Irish parent; a grandparent. I got stories from strangers about the first time that they had arrived in London. Some older folks told me that the "No blacks, no Irish, no dogs" signs they saw in the 1950s and 1960s enabled them to bond with the black community. Find a refuge.

I think that what I said on Question Time was an accumulation of something that I have felt during my entire time living, for three decades now, in London, in the UK.

MORE: Bonnie Greer praised for 'owning' QT audience member who denies foreigners have it bad in UK

It is this: That the Irish and Ireland were considered - are considered - what we African Americans call "the bald-headed stepchild" - strange, stupid, wild, lying, incapable, shifty, savage, heathen. Not quite us.

Brexit sounds to me, in relation to the Irish, like a continuation of business as usual: The utter and total disregard of the Republic's history, point of view, life, soul.

When I said on the show - again, blatantly obvious to me - that Ireland owes the UK nothing, that is what I meant. And what I mean. Ireland has paid enough, starved enough, died enough. The Republic is sovereign. It is Europe, too. Above all, it is itself.

Ireland now is the True North of the refusal to be insular; the refusal to buy in to crazy 'Finest Hour' British myths about the Second World War, about empire, about supremacy.

The mainstream UK press and media are largely quiet about what Ireland is feeling and saying. It has always been that way. 'Ireland owes the UK nothing' is not exactly a slogan to hang across the Tory shires. Or at the door of a Pall Mall club.

MORE: Britain is making a powerful foe of the US - Bonnie Greer

The Remain cause, no matter what happens, is not dead. It will never die. Because it is a point of view, a way of being. It is about being international. About knowing that everyone alive in the UK is the result of immigration - whether yesterday or pre-history.

No matter what happens on Halloween, or before then, it is not over. For what we are is more than the European Union, more even than the nations we belong to and love: We are people of the international order. We are people of the dream of those after the most catastrophic war in human history, the dream that it was paramount that peoples came together, to talk and trade and share culture and populations.

So that we can cease being afraid. So that we can be free from fear of one another. Free.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Stockpile L'Occitane, Veuve Clicquot and Evian for a no-deal Brexit, says Tatler

Royal Ascot racegoers. Will they be stockpiling Veuve Clicquot for a no-deal Brexit? Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Brexit Party founder says Farage will 'fill the streets with immigrants'

Catherine Blaiklock, who founded the Brexit Party. Picture: Antony Kelly/EDP

Judges postpone decision on Brexit extension letter until after deadline

Boris Johnson faces the final battle of Brexit as MPs return to parliament. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

WILL SELF: Brexit's divisiveness crushes our other differences into insignificance

The Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, where Will Self's trip across the city came to an end. Picture: Ross Gilmore/Getty Images

Politicians slam 'xenophobic bile' about Angela Merkel from pro-Brexit Twitter account

The original image from Leave.EU and one Twitter users mocked up in response. Photograph: Twitter.

Keir Starmer lashes out at PM for blaming everyone but himself for Brexit failures

Sir Keir Starmer lashed out at the government's EU negotiations. Picture: Parliament TV

Boris Johnson's Brexit proposal is so ludicrous the EU asked if there was some mistake

Boris Johnson meeting Angela Merkel in August. His most recent proposals to adjust the backstop raised eyebrows among EU negotiators, it has been reported. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Brexit now at a 'farcical level' as toilet roll company admits stock could struggle

An electronic display showing a 'Get ready for Brexit' government advert in London. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Factory worker tells James O'Brien how rightwing tabloids skew workers' opinions

James O'Brien said 21-year-old Henry had 'made his day' with his critique of the Sun and the Daily Mail. Picture: LBC

Donald Tusk hits out at Boris Johnson's Brexit 'stupid blame game'

Boris Johnson meets European Council President Donald Tusk. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Majority of EU citizens polled don't want to extend Article 50

EU flags (Photograph: PA)

Amber Rudd: Jeremy Corbyn in No.10 is worse than a no-deal Brexit

Amber Rudd spoke about keeping a no-deal option on the table on Newsnight. Picture: BBC

Scottish court set to hear appeal over Brexit extension letter

Jo Maugham QC delivers a statement to the media outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Why short is almost always sweet when it comes to language

'Cuppa', in the sense of 'a cup of tea', is now recognised as a word in its own right by the Oxford English Dictionary. Picture: PA Images

Tory party chairman mocked for drawing graphs to explain Brexit strategy

James Cleverly's explanation for why Brexit must be done by October 31st. Photograph: Twitter.

Academic resigns from government panel after appointees screened for their Brexit views

The Home Office has been accused of politically vetting candidates to an independent advisory panel on drugs, including by screening candidates for their views on Brexit. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Jennifer Arcuri denies ever getting favours from Boris Johnson

Jennifer Arcuri, the businesswoman and close friend of Boris Johnson who received business assistance during his time as London Mayor. Picture: Youtube

Double standards: Boris Johnson continues to mimic Trump's poisonous playbook

US president Donald Trump and Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson arrive for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty Images)

Everything you need to know about the People's Vote march on October 19

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out to protest in October 2018 and the People's Vote campaign want to bring even bigger numbers on October 19 2019. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The new book telling the cruel story of Alzheimer's

French writer Annie Ernaux, who has penned 'I Remain In Darkness'. Picture: Ulf Andersen/Getty Images

A City in Music: Favela funk in Rio

Brazilian youngsters enjoy a

Remember the Brexit 50p? 'No coins have actually been minted'

An early design of the ill-fated (so far) 'Brexit 50p'. Picture: HM Treasury

My anchovy odyssey: Visiting the Italian town where the divisive fish is king

Monterosso, Italy, was the perfect destination for James Brown to indulge his passion for anchovies. Picture: Getty Images

The artists who recorded Amsterdam's gilded moment

Gerrit Berckheyde's 'View of Amsterdam', c.1675. Picture: Collection of Brasenose College, Oxford

Under the influence: The lightning-quick rise of Insta fashion brand Boohoo

Funke Tijani is an ambassador for fast-fashion giant, Boohoo. Picture: Getty Images

Brexit Party MEP's firm featured in 'Brexit readiness' video days after mocking preparations

Brexit Party MEP Lance Anisfeld. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA.

Three decades on from the fall of the Berlin Wall

West Germans celebrate the unification of Berlin atop The Berlin Wall on November 12, 1989. Picture: Getty Images

How I helped England win the Rugby World Cup

Jonny Wilkinson kicks the last gasp drop-goal that won England the Rugby World Cup against Australia in 2003. Picture: Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

Stage Review: Blood Wedding

Blood Wedding. Photograph: Contributed/Marc Brenner.

The New European poll of the week on caretakers, conferences and coffee cups

Journalist takes down 'vacuous talking head' in TV clash about the Good Friday Agreement

Spiked writer and commentator Ella Whelan was called out for 'panglossian nonsense' about the Good Friday Agreement by OpenDemocracy journalist Peter Geogeghan. Picture: STV

'Ireland owes this country nothing' - Bonnie Greer on Question Time on Brexit negotiations

Bonnie Greer was on the panel of BBC's Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

The lies of Rye: Why we all rewrite our own versions of history

Boris Johnson delivers his speech during the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Convention Centre. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

JAMES BALL: No-deal Brexit conspiracies lead us all to a dark world

James Ball says some in the City of London have been unfairly linked to a no-deal Brexit conspiracy. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

BONNIE GREER: With Michigan won, Trump is done

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican Bill Schuette to become governor of Michigan. Picture: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

MITCH BENN: We must keep standing up to 'bullies' Johnson and Trump

Toxic Twins: Boris Johnson and US president Donald Trump at the UN in New York. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images

High Court defeat could mean blow for 'settled status' cases

Campaign group The3million has lost a High Court battle over an

Tory peer calls for Dominic Cummings to be stripped of Westminster pass

Dominic Cummings in Downing Street. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

MICHAEL WHITE: Boris Johnson has bet the farm on Cummings' cunning plan

Boris Johnson's proposed hybrid model for the Irish border has been badly received by the EU. Picture: Martin Rowson

Corbyn says that no MP Labour should be willing to support PM's 'reckless' Brexit proposals

Jeremy Corbyn gives statement on Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Most Read

Boris Johnson’s claims on nuclear fusion leave scientists baffled

The then chancellor George Osborne (centre) with Boris Johnson (left) looking through microscopes during a visit with Jeremy Hunt (right). Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA.

Politicians slam ‘xenophobic bile’ about Angela Merkel from pro-Brexit Twitter account

The original image from Leave.EU and one Twitter users mocked up in response. Photograph: Twitter.

Boris Johnson’s plan to ‘squat’ in Downing Street crosses the ‘threshold of insanity’, claims Heseltine

Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Factory worker tells James O’Brien how rightwing tabloids skew workers’ opinions

James O'Brien said 21-year-old Henry had 'made his day' with his critique of the Sun and the Daily Mail. Picture: LBC

Boris Johnson’s Brexit proposal is so ludicrous the EU asked if there was some mistake

Boris Johnson meeting Angela Merkel in August. His most recent proposals to adjust the backstop raised eyebrows among EU negotiators, it has been reported. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy