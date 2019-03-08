Video

The USA's special relationship is with Ireland, not the UK, says Bonnie Greer

Bonnei Greer had more home truths for the UK on Irish TV. Picture: RTE RTE

Bonnie Greer has warned Boris Johnson that a trade deal with Donald Trump will be difficult to get without acknowledging a special relationship between the USA and Ireland.

The commentator and The New European columnist has been wildly popular in Ireland since she spoke out about anglo-Irish relations on Question Time.

She warned that the UK has an assumptive attitude towards Ireland, and highlighted the strong relationship between the republic and the USA which will need to be taken into account in future trade negotiations.

After this, Greer said she was inundated with comments "from both sides of the Irish sea" and was invited onto RTE's Saturday night Ray D'Arcy show.

Host D'Arcy told her that the Irish had been trying to get these messages across to the UK for a long time.

But Greer still had more home truths for the UK.

"What people don't realise is that Trump and Boris can sit down and sign an agreement, but it's temporary.

"It has to be ratified by the house [of representatives].

"It ain't gonna happen.

"So the friends of Ireland are Republicans, Democrats, Independents, I've got Irish congresspeople tweeting me who are saying 'you're right, it's not going to fly'.

"So Britain needs to understand that the special relationship is with Ireland and when Americans talk about the 'old country', they're talking about here. And people feel very strongly about it, I feel very strongly about it."