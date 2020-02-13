Latest The New European

Why Donald Trump is ignoring the state of Washington

PUBLISHED: 10:02 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:02 13 February 2020

Bonnie Greer

President Donald Trump. Photo: Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump. Photo: Evan Vucci

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Washington is considered one of the more progressive states but BONNIE GREER underlines the problems of homelessness, mental health and its opioid crisis.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

It is easy to believe that the movie Sleepless In Seattle might be the quintessential Washington State movie.

But the 1993 romcom is not about the 42nd state of the Union. It is really  about a long-distance love affair that reaches its moment of discovery at  New York City's Empire State Building. In a sense, Seattle becomes, in the hands of the film's East Coast writers, the furthest place from America that America can be.

And technically, this is almost true.

Washington, officially known as the State of Washington, so as not to confuse it with the national capital, is the northwestern-most constituent of what is called the contiguous United States.

This contiguous United States consists of the 48 adjoining US states on the continent of North America, plus Washington DC.

And there could be a reason why the State of Washington might be remote in the minds of many Americans: its distance from Florida is roughly that of the UK to Greenland. This may be one of the reasons that the name of Seattle, the state's most populous city, was used as a metaphor about a long-distance romance.

The Pacific is to the west of the state; Idaho to the east; Oregon to the south and the Canadian province of British Columbia to the north. Washington is a leading producer of lumber. The largest number of apples in the US also come from here; and that huge haul can be applied to pears; hops; sweet cherries; grapes; lentils; potatoes. Its waters are also rich in salmon and halibut. And the only state that outranks it in wine production is California.

The state manufactures ships and missiles. It produces chemicals, machinery and metal products. It has 1,000 dams, chief among these the mighty Grand Coulee Dam, a concrete monster constructed on the Columbia River to provide hydroelectric power, irrigation, flood control and water storage. It has been controversial from its inception, in the early 20th century.

The indigenous people of the state suffered grave consequences as a result. Their way of life revolved around salmon fishing. The Grand Coulee Dam blocks fish migration. The dam also flooded 21,000 acres where indigenous people had lived for thousands of years.

Settlements and graves had to be relocated. Towns were submerged which had large indigenous populations. There was a "Ceremony of Tears" in the summer of 1940, seven years after construction began and two years before the dam was opened.

Yet the Grand Coulee helps make the state one of the wealthiest in the country. Washington is also one of the most progressive.

You may also want to watch:

It ranks among the highest in life expectancy and the lowest in unemployment. It was one of the first to legalise medical and recreational cannabis. It was among the first to legalise same-sex marriage. It provided legal abortions on request before the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v Wade in 1973 loosened abortion laws nationwide.

In a 2008 referendum, it approved physician-assisted suicide. It is one of eight states that has criminalised the sale, possession and transfer of bump stocks - the tech that is used to boost a gun's fire power.

Washington's governor, Jay Inslee, is a Democrat who ran for president briefly in the current election cycle. His platform - combat climate change. He left the trail last year and is now seeking his third term in the governor's mansion in Olympia, the state capital.

The state's senators are Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell. Both are Democrats, both voted in the senate to convict and remove Donald Trump.

In the House, Washington is represented by three Republicans and seven Democrats, including Pramila Jayapal. She is the first woman from her district to serve in Congress and the first Asian-American to represent the state. She is a vocal supporter of Bernie Sanders and a frequent Trump critic on TV.

In the 2016 election, Washington's eight electoral college votes went to Hillary Clinton who took 1,742,718 votes (54.30%) compared to Trump's 1,221,747 (38.07%) of the vote. He and the state are no fans of each other.

In fact, it is not clear if he has ever visited the state as president, since he only goes to places that like him. Last September, one Washington State paper made five guesses as to why he skipped the area when he visited California: 1) California had more conservative multimillionaires. 2) His people booked the Tacoma Dome for two nights, but Elton John refused to give up his two nights there. 3) He was upset that the Department of Fish and Wildlife would not issue special fishing permits for Donald and Eric Trump. 4) Hurricane Dorian was on its way. 5) The governor and attorney general were building a wall out of all the lawsuits they had filed against his administration.

Yet all is not jokey and rosy in the Evergreen State. The governor recently pointed out that the state needs more affordable housing. It needs shelter relief for the homeless. Housing is a huge problem in the State of Washington. Better mental-health care facilities are needed. The opioid crisis in the state has to be tackled. Worker-training and career-training has to be addressed. His opponents tell him that his climate-crisis solutions are not considered radical enough.

And so the complexities of this rich and complex state are not best understood through Tom Hanks' lonely widower and the unexpected love affair of Sleepless In Seattle.

The state might be summed up in Bob Rafelson's complex masterpiece signalling the "New Hollywood" of the late 1960s and early 1970s - Five Easy Pieces, starring Jack Nicholson at the beginning of his ascendancy, pictured.

In the film, Nicholson is Bobby Eroica Dupea, an oil-rigger, leading a precarious and fairly nomadic life. He returns to his elegant family home in Washington State to see his ailing father who can no longer recognise him. And he also returns to his old wish to be a classical pianist.

Even though it was shot mainly in Vancouver, in neighbouring British Columbia, the film portrays Washington State as a land of deep forests filled with a kind of mystery and otherness. There is a plainspokenness in the film that sometimes falls into silence.

Maybe that silence is filled with a sound that we cannot hear: the sound of what the indigenous people lost. And are still fighting for.

Or that silence is the struggle of the wildlife to survive. Or of a homeless person on the streets of Seattle, sitting in silence on a street corner.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Brian Cox on why he can't stop swearing about Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession. Photo: HBO

The Instagram row asking serious questions of France

French teenager Mila. Photo: Television Monte Carlo

How the far-right is at the root of gloom in Germany's ruling party

Bjorn Hoecke, leader of the AfD. Photo: Getty Images

Why Donald Trump is ignoring the state of Washington

President Donald Trump. Photo: Evan Vucci

Primary force: Who is the best candidate to take on Donald Trump?

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Photo: Getty Images

Boris Johnson fails to grasp climate change emergency

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Curzon Street railway station in Birmingham. Photo: Eddie Keogh/PA Wire

How consensus on climate change could go up in smoke

Exhaust plumes from cooling towers at the Jaenschwalde lignite coal-fired power station. Photo: Getty Images

The political dangers of turning to the alluring waters of populism

Illustration by Martin Rowson.

The pack circles on the lone wolf of Downing Street

Dominic Cummings is reportedly now at loggerheads with members of the cabinet as well as the media. Photo: Getty Images

Is a united Ireland now on the cards?

Irish republican Sinn Fein party leader Mary Lou McDonald celebrates her success. Photo: Getty Images

BBC 'didn't understand' reasons for people voting Brexit, claims Tory MP

Media trucks outside BBC Broadcasting House in London. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

PMQs Review: The one in which Jeremy Corbyn was competent four years too late

Jeremy Corbyn speaking at prime minister's questions in the House of Commons (Pic: Parliament)

MPs could help decide who becomes Supreme Court judges to 'provide greater transparency'

Lady Hale ruled Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament as unlawful. Photograph: Supreme Court.

The best literary podcasts of 2020

You're booked podcast presenter Daisy Buchanan with John Waters. Photo: Twitter

Priti Patel branded 'insincere' in House of Commons after apology to Labour MP

Yvette Cooper speaks in the House of Commons (left) and Priti Patel responds (right). Photograph: Parliament TV.

Martine Carole: The original Parisian bombshell

L'actrice Martine Carol quittant la clinique en voiture où elle a suivi un traitement, à Paris, France le 25 juin 1957. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

The hidden talents of Wolfgang Mozart

AUSTRIA - JANUARY 01: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. 1819. Canvas by Barbara Krafft (1764-1825). (Photo by Imagno/Getty Images) [Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. 1819. Gemaelde von Barbara Krafft (1764-1825).]

The EU has never been more popular among its remaining 27 countries

European Parliament President David Sassoli, center, stands with other MEPs ahead of Brexit day. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

'Edginess-mixed-with-ecstasy' - An iconic venue's small-town home

FRANCE - JANUARY 01: Photo of John CALE; performing live onstage in Orange (Photo by Estate Of Keith Morris/Redferns)

Keir Starmer calls for privacy after mother-in-law dies following accident

Sir Keir Starmer during a Labour Party press conference in central London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Brexit Day was a bad start to our search for a new place in the world

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (top, centre, L) chairs a cabinet meeting at the National Glass Centre at the University of Sunderland on January 31, 2020 in Sunderland, United Kingdom. (Photo by Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Getty Images).

Elia Kazan: A balancing act of the artist's work and his actions

1950: Turkish-born film director Elia Kazan (1909 - 2003) directs a scene on the set of his film 'Panic in the Streets' on location in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

How a little-known reporter exposed one of Stalin's biggest scandals

James Norton in Mr Jones

STAGE REVIEW: The Welkin

The Welkin is a new play by Lucy Kirkwood . Photograph: Supplied.

Journalists have left it too late to start protesting against the Downing Street machine

Downing Street special advisor Dominic Cummings (left) and director of communications Lee Cain (right) attend Boris Johnson's press conference during a NATO summit. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/PA.

The place where there was more paranoia than pride on Brexit day

Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 in west London, on September 13, 2019. - British Airways has cancelled all its scheduled UK flights for September 27, when company pilots will again strike in a long-running row over pay. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo credit should read TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Don't blame boomers for the Brexit catastrophe

Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave European and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA.

We must keep resisting to stop Britain becoming Donald Trump's America

(left to right) Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump during the annual Nato heads of government summit. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

My visit to Parliament Square on Brexit day shows there's work still to be done

Pro-Brexit supporters in Parliament Square as the UK leaves the European Union. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

The race to the bottom of the ocean

(Original Caption) Island of Guam: After Record Dive. The U.S. Navy's bathyscaphe Trieste rides on the surface of the Pacific Ocean near here, Nov. 17th, after descending to a record depth of 18,600 feet in the Marianas Trench. waiting on the craft's conning tower before being picked up by attending vessels are Dr. Andreas B. Rechnitzer, senior scientist in charge of the Navy's diving sphere, and Jacques Piccard, co-designer and builder of the Trieste.

The tiny outpost home to Europe's most unusual monarchy

Principality of Seborga. Ligury.Italy. (Photo by: Caterina Bruzzone/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The 'Trump Thing' could jeopardise the UK's special relationship with the US

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. President Donald Trump walks toward Marine One before departing the White House on January 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Toledo, Ohio to attend a Keep America Great rally. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Is Poland's golden era of democracy being threatened by populism?

Polish Law and Justice (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski (C) attends the first session of the new Polish Parliament on November 12, 2019 in Warsaw. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP) (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Police believe continuity IRA planned Brexit day bomb attack

A view of the Stena Line Belfast to Cairnryn terminal at Belfast Harbour. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

The signs that show we must keep fighting

Pro-Brexit Leave supporters gather in Westminster on Brexit Day. (Photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Dominic Cummings banned from using 'B-Day' to mark Brexit

Sarah Sands, Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings all feature in this week's Mandrake. Photograph: TNE.

Mary Lou McDonald could take Sinn Féin into the political mainstream

DUBLIN, IRELAND - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald participate during the final TV leaders' debate at the RTE studios on February 4, 2020 in Donnybrook, Dublin, Ireland. The Irish general election will take place on February 8. (Photo by Niall Carson - Pool/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson's bluster shows UK is no closer to accepting Brexit reality

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the launch of the next COP26 UN Climate Summit at the Science Museum, London. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA.

The Brexit bubble is already bursting for Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson attending The Sun Military Awards 2020 held at the Banqueting House, London. Photograph: David Parry/PA Wire.

Most Read

Boris Johnson asked why he hasn’t been deported yet as PM’s history raised in Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during Prime Minister's Questions. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Trump official admits US is prioritising EU over UK for trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

‘Another thoughtless soundbite’ - Engineer takes down Boris Johnson’s Irish bridge proposal

Boris Johnson offered bluster but little else during his conference set-piece

Theresa May set up Brexit department to stop Boris Johnson handling negotiations

Theresa May making a statement in Downing Street. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

‘All the lies about Leavers’ are painfully true

Leave support celebrates Brexit with his own fashion statement. Photo: Contributed

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.