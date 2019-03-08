BONNIE GREER: Why no black presidential candidate could run a Bernie Sanders-style campaign

PUBLISHED: 06:30 07 September 2019

DES MOINES, IA - AUGUST 10: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks on stage during a forum on gun safety at the Iowa Events Center on August 10, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. The event was hosted by Everytown for Gun Safety. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, IA - AUGUST 10: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks on stage during a forum on gun safety at the Iowa Events Center on August 10, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. The event was hosted by Everytown for Gun Safety. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

2019 Getty Images

BONNIE GREER on why the grassroots are not a good place for a black presidential candidate to be.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

A few stats about California, the Golden State...

n Last year it emerged that its GDP had surpassed that of the United Kingdom. If California was a country it would be the fifth most productive in the world, behind the US, China, Japan and Germany.

n Nearly 40 million people live in the state. The Greater Los Angeles area is the second largest urban centre in the US. Its mighty coastal metropolises of San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles and  San Diego are the economic juggernaut of the state.

n California is also the home of Silicon Valley. The San Francisco Bay area alone is home to numbers one, two and three of the 10 largest companies by market capitalisation in the world: Microsoft, Apple and Amazon. The area is also the home of four of the ten richest people on earth: Jeff Bezos; Bill Gates; Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Page.

n The state is the entertainment hub of the entire planet.

n Its Central Valley agricultural heartland helps feed the nation.

There is not enough space to write about California. My theory is that the state is the reason why most Americans do not really travel abroad. Why would you travel if you have California?

There are poor stories, and bad stories, and racists' stories in California, too. When it is bad in California, that can be writ larger than almost anywhere else. And when it is good there, it is bigger than anywhere else. To be a 'California Boy' or 'California Girl' can be magic.

And San Francisco is often where the magic in politics in California begins.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi - under the United States Constitution, the third highest elected official in the country and acting president if Trump and Pence are taken away by aliens - got her start in the bustling world of San Francisco politics. Pelosi won her congressional seat in 1987 and has been in place ever since.

She is, without rival, the most successful woman in American political history. She commands the Democratic Caucus in the lower House, a raucous assembly whose younger members are leaning further and further to the left and out of her grasp.

Meanwhile, the senior senator from California is the Democrat, Dianne Feinstein. Born in San Francisco, she graduated from nearby Stanford University, worked in city government, was elected to San Francisco city government in 1969 and was first female president of the Board of Supervisors. She was in that post when the mayor, George Moscone, and her friend, the city supervisor and LGBTQ activist, Harvey Milk, were assassinated.

Following that, she was the first woman mayor of San Francisco and was elected a senator in 1992. She received almost eight million votes in 2012, the largest number of popular votes in US senate history.

At 86, she is the oldest US sitting senator, and having won re-election in 2018, she will be the longest serving female Senator in US history, when her six-year term ends in 2025.

Senator Feinstein has endorsed Joe Biden as the nominee of the Democratic Party for president of the United States in 2020. It was a surprise to many, since the junior senator from California, her colleague Kamala Harris, is also in the running. When pushed on this point by reporters, Feinstein's response was: "She's brand-new here, so it takes a little bit of time to get to know somebody."

You may also want to watch:

It was a fascinating statement since Harris is fairly well known. In 2004, she became the first female, first black, and first Asian American district attorney for San Francisco. Even in the liberal Bay Area, that was a big achievement.

In 2010, and again in 2014, she was elected as California's attorney general, then, in 2016, she became the third woman to be elected to the US senate. She is the first woman of colour to be elected to all three offices. Her late mother, a Tamil from Madras, was a breast cancer specialist and her father is a Stanford University economics professor, born in Jamaica.

Like Obama, she has suffered from the 'not black enough' accusation sometimes hurled at her from some in the African American community. Senator Harris is a graduate of Howard University, an historical black college, and the Hastings College of Law of the University of California.

She began her rise to prominence in the glittering world of San Francisco society, a beautiful and bright woman who was seen everywhere. In the homes of the rich of Pacific Heights, she was said to have emphasised her humble roots in the much poorer Oakland area, the civil rights activism of her parents and the fact that she was bussed to school in order to desegregate the region.

She needed the attention of the powerful because she intended to climb as far as she could. She had work to do, battles to fight on behalf of the people she wanted to serve.

When she decided to run for president in January, she became only the third office-holding black woman to seek the Democratic nomination for president.  If elected she would also be the first Asian American and first Indian American, as well as first person of Jamaican decent to be president of the United States.

At a televised debate between Democratic candidates earlier this summer, she turned on Biden and questioned his commitment to racial justice. He was a leading opponent of bussing in the 1970s, a time when she was a child who had to be driven in a special bus in order to desegregate a school.

The former vice president tried to explain in his usual shambolic way what he had meant back then, but Harris was from a new era, a new intake, and the old replies did not suffice.

She used her prosecutorial acumen to probe his intent, just as she did in memorable exchanges with Donald Trump's controversial Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during Senate Judiciary Committee hearings last year, where she shone like a beacon amongst a great deal of GOP dross.

It was possible, then, to see her taking the Oath to the Constitution, promising to defend and protect it as president of the United States, the first woman of colour commander in chief. It looked possible that California, too, might be able to achieve some more magic.

But since her high point in the debate against Biden, her polling has gone down sharply. Some say that this is because of some rookie missteps. And some point to something more complex, maybe insurmountable.

In recent years, a handful of black Democrats have been in the running for the presidency: Barack Obama, Cory Booker, a New Jersey sentator, Deval Patrick, former governor of Massachusetts, and Harris. None of these candidates has ever served in the House.

Those elected to the Congress serve only a two-year term, so are on permanent campaign. This keeps you closer to the grassroots. And the grassroots are not considered a good place for a black candidate for president to be.

The Congressional Black Caucus, which now has 117 members and has been in existence since 1971, is largely Democratic, rooted in the black community, and it skews left.

This left-leaning bent may be why longtime congresswoman Barbara Lee of California has never been considered a candidate for president. Black congress representatives are closer to the African American community, the churches and civil rights organisations where non-mainstream political action thrives. Where the status quo is challenged.

Black candidates considered presidential material are usually chosen from a more centrist position. You simply cannot be black and run a Bernie Sanders type of campaign. Your show has to be platinum. So Obama was the first black president of the Harvard Law Review, Booker was a Rhodes scholar who studied at Oxford, Patrick was a Harvard undergrad and grad of Harvard Law School. The exceptional is the norm for a black candidate.

And for a black woman, the road is even steeper. California can bestow its 'golden state' on the lucky, on the hard working, on those in the right place at the right time.

But it cannot change the mountain that senator Kamala Harris must climb.  Being a 'California girl' will not be enough for her.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

BONNIE GREER: Why no black presidential candidate could run a Bernie Sanders-style campaign

DES MOINES, IA - AUGUST 10: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks on stage during a forum on gun safety at the Iowa Events Center on August 10, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. The event was hosted by Everytown for Gun Safety. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The left's best hope - Can Keir Starmer save Labour?

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

House of Lords approve bill to force a Brexit delay

The House of Lords during the vote on the Brexit delay bill. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Early election date was to limit student vote, admits Boris Johnson aide

Boris Johnson during a press conference at the conclusion of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Opposition parties will not back election before October 31st

Anna Soubry, Caroline Lucas, Jo Swinson, Liz Saville Roberts, Ian Blackford and John McDonnell during a meeting of a cross-party group of MPs. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Photographer claims the Tories stole his 'chicken suit' image for Corbyn jibe

A photographer has claimed that the Conservative Party has stolen his image in a tweet jibe aimed at Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Twitter

We now have the perfect opportunity to reach out to Brexiteers who believe in democracy

Thousands of demonstrators gather outside Downing Street. (Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

QUIZ: Have you been paying attention to this week's European news?

Pope Francis (question one) Picture: PA Images/Niall Carson

Former prime minister says Dominic Cummings is 'poisoning politics'

Senior aide to the prime minister Dominic Cummings, in Downing Street in Westminster. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Lords keep fudged Kinnock amendment blaming lack of Commons time to debate

The Lords have rejected a bid to remove the Kinnock amendment saying there is not enough parliamentary time to debate it again. Picture: Parliament TV

Tories criticised for chicken tweet involving fast food chain KFC

A photographer has claimed that the Conservative Party has stolen his image in a tweet jibe aimed at Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Twitter

The New European Brexit quiz of the week

A passer-by tells Boris Johnson:

Wetherspoon's shares drop as boss pulls Brexit 'savings' stunt

Boris Johnson during a visit to Wetherspoons Metropolitan Bar in London with Tim Martin, chair of JD Wetherspoon. Picture: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire/PA Images

Gina Miller vows to fight on to stop Boris Johnson proroguing parliament

Anti Brexit campaigner Gina Miller arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Almost everything that could go wrong with Boris Johnson's police stunt has gone wrong

A police officer had to sit down during Boris Johnson's speech. The speech has been criticised by senior police figures as a political 'stunt'. Picture: PA

'It's time we come to terms with who we really are': Five Star play examines British history

Members of the cast of 'The Secret River', a harrowing play examining British history. Photo: Ryan Buchanan

Thornberry: Labour will not support an election before October 31st

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry. Photograph: PA.

#PleaseLeaveMyTown trends after another heckling for Boris Johnson in Yorkshire

A passer-by tells Boris Johnson:

Watch the moment Boris Johnson died on his a**

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEP 02: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to the media outside 10 Downing Street on 02 September 2019 in London, England. Boris Johnson has reiterated his aim to leave the EU with a negotiated deal on 31 October 2019 amid speculations that a general election could be called should the MPs legislate against no-deal Brexit when Parliament returns tomorrow. (Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Brexit is David Cameron's historical reckoning - but will he own up in his new book?

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 24: British Prime Minister, David Cameron announces his resignation at No. 10 Downing street after the UK has voted by 52% to 48% to leave the European Union after 43 years in an historic referendum, in London, United Kingdom on June 24, 2016. (Photo by Kate Green/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Britain's continual crisis offers no way out

Brexit protesters in Westminster. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

Judge expected to give a decision in court case surrounding suspension of parliament

Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

BREX FACTOR: Boris Johnson has been sold a pup over his dog strategy

Steve Anglesey says

The Scottish Sun's front page has literally the opposite take to the Sun

The Sun had two very different takes on the same political drama. Picture: The Sun

That time Boris Johnson attacked the Miliband brothers for political family feud

Boris Johnson once said

MANDRAKE: Non-dom Daily Mail owner will benefit from Brexit

A front page of the Daily Mail. Photograph: TNE.

Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen was 'unlawful', court hears

Gina Miller. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool /Getty Images)

Boris Johnson abandoned by his own brother as Jo quits cabinet and his seat

Jo Johnson has quit Boris Johnson's government and is stepping down as an MP. Picture: Jo Johnson

James Ball: How Remain can win the general election

Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn poses for a photograph with members of his Shadow Cabinet on The Quays in Salford. (Photo by Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP)

Both sides must share the blame for this failure of politics... and the voters too

'The Slippery Slope' in Westminster is a failure in which both sides are to blame. Illustration: Martin Rowson

Former Labour MP Luciana Berger joins Liberal Democrats

Jo Swinson and Luciana Berger during a meeting of a cross-party group of MPs at Church House. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Passing of Kinnock amendment labelled 'skulduggery' amidst Commons confusion

The Kinnock amendment passes as a result of there being no tellers for the 'no' vote.

Fighting back in the Age of Post Shame

Anti-Brexit protesters in Westminster. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Forget the distractions: We have no answers for Brexit - because they do not exist

Newspaper joins in with PM's 'bully boy' tactics by handing Jeremy Corbyn a 'big girl's blouse'

A reporter attempts to give Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn a blouse outside his home in Islington. Photograph: Emma Bowden/PA Wire.

ANDREW ADONIS: How would Winston Churchill address parliament today?

Sir WinstonChurchill addressing a Women Conservatives meeting in 1954. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Breakthrough in the House of Lords means bill to stop no-deal Brexit likely to pass

Anti-Brexit protesters in Westminster. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Rebel MPs cheered by pro-democracy supporters at People's Vote rally in Westminster

People's Vote campaigners in Westminster. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Boris Johnson fails to win enough support for an early general election

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/Parliament/PA.

Date set for parliamentary debate surrounding anti-prorogation petition

The petition against the prorogation of parliament. Photograph: Parliament.

Most Read

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s disregard for parliament has become an instant meme

Jacob Rees-Mogg appears on the Simpsons sofa. Photograph: Itzkoff/Twitter.

Early election date was to limit student vote, admits Boris Johnson aide

Boris Johnson during a press conference at the conclusion of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Watch Jess Phillips’ emotional speech criticising the prime minister and his plans for an election

Jess Phillips delivers a passionate speech in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Boris Johnson heckled in Yorkshire in front of BBC News cameras

Boris Johnson is heckled in Morley, Yorkshire. Photograph: BBC.

Watch the exact moment Boris Johnson sees his parliamentary majority vanish

Boris Johnson watches Phillip Lee cross the floor to join the Lib Dems in dramatic House of Commons scenes. Picture: BBC

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy