‘Boo for Boris’ suggests musician in protest of PM’s defence of Dominic Cummings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: PA Video/PA Wire

Social media users are being encouraged to take to their doorsteps to protest the prime minister’s defence of Dominic Cummings for allegedly breaching lockdown rules.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings arriving at his north London home. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings arriving at his north London home. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

Musician Vikki Stone took to Twitter after Sunday’s press conference to propose a “boo for Boris” protest after she said the allegations “have gone beyond what is acceptable to many people”.

The protest, which mirrors the weekly Clap for Carers event, comes as Boris Johnson said Cummings “acted responsibly, legally and with integrity” by travelling to County Durham during lockdown.

Announcing the idea on Twitter, Stone said: “Boo for Boris 8pm Tuesday, tell your neighbours”.

Stone, who lives in Derbyshire, told the PA news agency: “It’s just gone beyond what is acceptable to many people. I want to speak out, and I know that other people do to.

“Boo for Boris is a great way of getting our voices heard.”

On Friday, news emerged that Cummings travelled 260 miles to County Durham in March to self-isolate with his family while official guidelines warned against long-distance journeys.

Further reports also suggested he took a second trip to the North East in April, having already returned to London following his recovery from coronavirus.

NHS guidelines state that those experiencing coronavirus symptoms should “not leave your home for any reason”.

Stone said: “We love a good boo as a nation, and I think it could be cathartic for us all to come together and show those in power that we are angry.”

“We have to be creative in how we protest in these unusual times... booing from our doorsteps is the safe, and appropriate way to protest under the current circumstances.”