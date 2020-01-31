Irish border protesters vow to 'fight on' over Brexit

A Border Communities Against Brexit poster before its unveiling at a demonstration in Carrickcarnon on the Irish border. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Anti-Brexit campaigners have unveiled a new billboard declaring that the 'fight goes on' over Brexit.

The campaign group Border Communities Against Brexit is staging a series of protests along the border throughout Brexit day, and will take their message to Stormont later.

They were joined by senior Sinn Fein figures on the Armagh/Lough border, among them party president Mary Lou McDonald and vice president Michelle O'Neill.

Speaking on the Northern Ireland side of the border, campaigner Declan Fearon said: "We are concerned for the people who live here and the difference there will be in the rights people will have from 50 yards on the other side of the border to where we stand now.

"We will not be entitled going forward to the rights we were under membership of the European Union.

"So, it's a sad day for this area and it's a day where we are determined to continue to press all involved to make sure that we can mitigate against as many of the issues that Brexit had brought to the people of these areas."