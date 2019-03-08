Trump-style 'Boris Blimp' unveiled for Saturday's March for Change

The 'Boris Blimp' will be the star of the show at the anti-Brexit March for Change. Picture: supplied by March for Change March for Change

A giant, oversized inflatable of a blonde and blustering politician will sail majestically over the heads of marchers in London this weekend. Sound familiar?

The Trump Baby Blimp was flown as the US president arrived in London. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA. The Trump Baby Blimp was flown as the US president arrived in London. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

It certainly should. The anti-Brexit March for Change is taking place this weekend to send a message to our most likely next leader Boris Johnson, and organisers have unveiled their latest bid to get his attention.

Organisers of the march crowdfunded over £5,000 for a blimp that echoes the infamous 'Trump blimp' that was displayed during the US president's state visit this summer. The 'Boris blimp' shows a tousle-headed Johnson sporting a t-shirt with a bus on it, emblazoned with his empty promise of £350 million a week for the NHS.

"No to Boris, Yes to Europe" is the message that organisers, including Scientists for EU and Britain for Europe, want to send. The former foreign secretary has said he would be prepared to take the UK out of the country on a no-deal Brexit - and has not ruled out proroguing parliament to force it through - despite the fact that he would have been chosen by just 0.2% of the electorate.

Johnson is also Trump's preferred candidate and has so far been remarkably shy to stand up to the US president and back up British diplomatic interests. After the US president reacted badly to leaked cables from UK ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch, critics noticed how Johnson refused to support Darroch, even as our partners in the EU did.

The 'Boris Blimp' will be the star of the show at the anti-Brexit March for Change. Picture: supplied by March for Change The 'Boris Blimp' will be the star of the show at the anti-Brexit March for Change. Picture: supplied by March for Change

The Tory leadership race is now at its last hustings, and the winning candidate will be announced just three days after the march.

Tom Brufatto, chair of Britain for Europe said: "The Boris Blimp might seem a bit of lighthearted fun but it carries a serious message. We will not allow Boris Johnson to float into Number 10 on a favourable tailwind, or have the summer off, unopposed, after so much hot air on Brexit, with so much at stake.

"We'd urge everyone who's disgusted by Boris Johnson's views on women, ethnic minorities, the LGBTQ+ communities, tax cuts for the rich to join us in London on Saturday, to send him that message, loud and clear.

"His utter contempt for British democracy, signalled by his willingness to shut down Parliament, must be challenged as he's about to receive the keys to Number 10."

