Boris Johnson admits he doesn't know key part of his plans for Brexit

Boris Johnson appears on the BBC. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire .

Boris Johnson has admitted he does not know the key details of the GATT 24 policy that he is relying on to get a no-deal Brexit.

In the crash BBC interview Johnson became stuck when he was asked about the potential for the UK to leave the EU without a deal.

He has been referring to a rule known as GATT 24 to avoid maximum disruption to trade if we leave on October 31st without a deal.

In his answer to Andrew Neil, he claimed that the presenter did not know the deal after he slipped up referencing the agreement.

Johnson said that he was focused on utilising paragraph 5(B) of the general agreement on tariffs and trade.

But in a killer move from Neil, he asked the favourite to be prime minister about paragraph 5(C).

"I would confide entirely in paragraph B" responded the Brexiteer.

"How would you get round what's in 5(C)?" Aasked Neil again.

"I would confide entirely in paragraph 5(B) which is enough for" insisted Johnson, trying to bluff his way through the answer.

An unconvinced Neil asked: "Do you know what's in 5(C)?"

Johnson was forced to concede he did not know.

