Dominic Cummings responds to lockdown criticisms: ‘Who cares about good looks?’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Dominic Cummings has insisted he “behaved reasonably and legally” when he travelled from his London home to County Durham during the lockdown.

Speaking outside his London home about the trip to Durham, Boris Johnson’s senior aide told reporters: “I behaved reasonably and legally.”

Reporters asked Cummings where he was off to this time as he packed his car for another trip, but he did not respond.

When a reporter suggested to him it did not look good, he replied: “Who cares about good looks?

“It’s a question of doing the right thing. It’s not about what you guys think.”

His comments follow a statement from Downing Street, in which Number 10 said the actions of Boris Johnson’s chief adviser were in line with guidelines, and reports that his family were spoken to by police were incorrect.

A spokesman said: “Owing to his wife being infected with suspected coronavirus and the high likelihood that he would himself become unwell, it was essential for Dominic Cummings to ensure his young child could be properly cared for.

“His sister and nieces had volunteered to help so he went to a house near to but separate from his extended family in case their help was needed.

“His sister shopped for the family and left everything outside.

“At no stage was he or his family spoken to by the police about this matter, as is being reported.

“His actions were in line with coronavirus guidelines. Mr Cummings believes he behaved reasonably and legally.”

Durham Constabulary said in a statement on Friday that officers contacted the owners of a property in County Durham on March 31, more than a week after the lockdown had been imposed by the PM.

Former Downing Street director of communications Alastair Campbell said “there is one law for who make the laws and another for those who are meant to obey them”.

He told Sky: “This is a man who ran out of Downing Street, communicating a sense of panic, his wife has written for the Spectator and broadcast on the BBC about their ‘London lockdown’,

“And it turns out they were lying the whole time about where they were, what they were doing”.