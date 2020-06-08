Journalist claims Dominic Cummings is lined up to receive a knighthood

Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson’s senior aide could be lined up to receive a knighthood in the next set of honours.

Christopher Snowdon, a freelance journalist who writes for Spiked and a research fellow at the right-wing think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, claims a number of his sources have confirmed Cummings is lined up to receive an honour in the next set of Queen’s birthday honours.

He cites an “insider” at Westminster who claims that the knighthood is widely talked about in close circles.

Another screenshot from Whatsapp claims: “Whoever your source is on ‘Sir Dom’ left one thing out: He’s only getting it because he demanded it as his price for staying on to help Boris.”

Last month a national newspaper reported that Cummings was planning to depart his role as senior adviser around Christmas time, when he considers Brexit ‘done’.

The Daily Mail reports he will only stay in post if he considers he can “improve things”.

Prime ministers often award their advisers with honours after elections, and one for Dominic Cummings would not be hugely surprising after the 2019 win, despite the Brexiteer rallying against “the elite” and “unelected bureaucrats” during much of his political life.

Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, credited with Theresa May’s disastrous election strategy in 2017, were awarded CBEs.

Theresa May’s chief of staff Gavin Barwell was also elevated to the House of Lords.

David Cameron awarded knighthoods to Patrick McLoughlin, the then chair of the Tory party, and Craig Oliver, his director of communications and who was heavily involved in the Remain campaign on behalf of Number 10.

But the timing of such a decision would be controversial given the scandal surrounding his trip to Durham and Barnard Castle during the coronavirus lockdown.

“That really would be spitting in the face of those who stuck to the lockdown rules, even at great emotional cost to themselves,” tweeted David Head.

“I hate the elite,” wrote Dr Meenal Viz.

“So he will be fighting the elites by becoming even more elitist than he already is? It is almost like he is a conman,” posted @AmblingJohn.

“How about Baron Cummings of Barnard Castle?” questioned one.

“For service to medieval castles, ophthalmology and driving I assume?” asked another.

