Boris Johnson again pledges to deliver £350 million a week for the NHS

PUBLISHED: 08:47 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:47 04 August 2019

Boris Johnson (left) and Dr Liam Fox at a Vote Leave event. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

Boris Johnson (left) and Dr Liam Fox at a Vote Leave event. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

Boris Johnson has again pledged £350 million a week for the NHS, and said he is "determined to deliver" the promises of the Brexit referendum campaign.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

The prime minister has been accused of lying about the claims on the side of the bus that both we send £350 milion a week to the European Union, and that the same figure could be spent a week on the NHS after Brexit.

But Johnson has again pledged the sum equivalent to roughly £3.5 million a week will be paid this year. It will add to Theresa May's £33.9 billion annual increase on the health service by 2023/24.

Labour, however, seized on the spending and said it "falls significantly short" of the amount needed to reverse Tory cuts.

And the Nuffield Trust health think-tank said the committed sum will "only be a fraction" of what is needed to upgrade 20 hospitals, as Johnson pledged on his first day as PM.

Writing in the Sunday Times, Johnson praised the "astonishing achievements" of the NHS, but noted the pressures, delays and cancellations facing patients.

"Which is why I am so determined to deliver now on the promises of that 2016 referendum campaign: not just to honour the will of the people, but to increase the cash available for this amazing national institution," he said.

The PM noted that his ability to pledge the cash was related to the economy.

He wrote: "It is thanks to this country's strong economic performance that we are now able to announce £1.8 billion more for the NHS to buy vital new kit and confirm new upgrades for 20 hospitals across the country."

Critics will point out that there are dire warnings over the effect on finances that a no-deal Brexit would bring.

Johnson has threatened taking that measure as part of his "do-or-die" commitment to exit the EU by the Halloween deadline.

This is despite the government's spending watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, warning no-deal would increase borrowing by £30 billion a year and plunge the nation into recession.

Nuffield Trust chief executive Nigel Edwards said the money falls far short of what is required.

"This is a welcome down payment on the staggering £6 billion needed to clear the backlog of NHS maintenance but it will only be a fraction of what it would cost to really upgrade 20 hospitals," he added.

"Nobody should expect shiny new hospitals in their towns any time soon."

Labour accused the Tories of "smash-and-grab raids" by diverting money away from capital spending - used for equipment and repairs - in order to plug funding holes elsewhere in the NHS.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: "This announcement - even if it's ever delivered - falls significantly short of what's needed to provide quality, safe care to patients after years of Tory cuts.

"Tory ministers have repeatedly cut capital investment budgets in recent years. These smash-and-grab raids have meant over £4 billion slashed and seen the NHS repair bill spiral to £6 billion putting patient safety seriously at risk."

Liberal Democrat health spokeswoman Baroness Jolly said Johnson's pledge "will not be worth the paper it's written on" when a no-deal hits.

The announcement comes in the week that a private prosecutor announced plans to appeal a decision not to take Boris Johnson to court over Vote Leave lies.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

British Conservative politician Jacob Rees-Mogg MP in a top hat. (Photo by Colin McPherson/Corbis via Getty Images)

Man jailed over voicemail death threats to 'anti-Brexit' MPs

Dominic Grieve, Nick Boles, and Sir Keir Starmer also received threats. Photograph: House of Commons.

Ex-Irish ambassador's undiplomatic take on Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson reminds Irish ambassador to the UK Bobby McDonagh of a rodent he saw on holiday that locals would bet on. Picture: OLI SCARFF / AFP)

MANDRAKE: Stanley Johnson evokes the wrath of Joan Bakewell

Stanley Johnson and Jo Johnson. Photograph: PA/TNE.

£100 million campaign to advertise a no-deal Brexit in October is 'probably too late'

Anti Brexit demonstrators outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

WILL SELF: Multicultural man on getting high, legally

A cannabis smoker. Photograph: PA Wire.

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Lydia Litvyak

Russian female fighter pilots Lilya Litvyak (1921 - 1943) (left), Katerina Budanova (1916 - 1943) (center), and Mariya Kuznetsova, all of the 437th fighter regiment, plot their flight plans on the tailplane of a Yakovlev Yak-1 fighter plane, Russia, mid 1942. (Photo by Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)

How language has affected your childhood favourite nursery rhymes

Caring for grandchildren. Picture: PA

STAGE REVIEW: Oklahoma!

Hyoie O'Grady as Curly and Amara Okereke as Laurey in Oklahoma! at Chichester Festival Theatre. Picture: Johan Persson

Berlin's songs of freedom

(GERMANY OUT) *08.01.1947-, Musiker; GB, Konzert vor dem Berliner Reichstag (Photo by Scherhaufer / ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Brute fosse: New TV series focuses on celebrated Broadway pair

Choreographer Bob Fosse leads dancers for the musical

Eurofile: New exhibition for a city frozen in time

pompeii

MITCH BENN: Johnson isn't limited to two terms, there's no time to relax

A demonstrations in London demanding a pause in the Brexit process and call for tight economic, cultural, and social ties with the rest of Europe. Picture: Kate Green/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Eight myths about Brexit and People's Vote debunked by campaigners

A placard at a People's Vote march. Photograph: Amanda Jones.

Right time for powerful film 'Do The Right Thing'

Spike Lee and Danny Aiello in Do the Right Thing (1989)

A conspiracy: How the far-right fan the flames of south Africa's farm murders

A protester blows a horn as South African farmers & farm workers attend a demonstration at the Green Point stadium to protest against farmer murders in the country, on October 30, 2017, in Cape Town. Picture: DAVID HARRISON/AFP/Getty Images

BREX FACTOR: The American who wants to fund Brexit

Peggy Grande. Picture: Contributed

ANDREW ADONIS: Why it's downhill from here with Boris Johnson in Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson accompanied by local farmer Ingrid Shervington, inspects the chickens during his visit Shervington Farm, in Newport, South Wales. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

LEE McINTYRE: The moment of truth has passed for Mueller probe

Former Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller III testifies before the House Judiciary Committee, Washington, DC. Picture: David Hume Kennerly/GettyImages

BONNIE GREER: Trump is Wisconsin's gun for hire

US President Donald Trump attends the first anniversary of the administration's Pledge to The American Worker initiative at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 25, 2019. Picture: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

Who holds the most responsibility for Brexit? Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

JOHN HALFORD: Still fighting for our vote

Boris Johnson arrives at his office in London, England. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images

JOHN KAMPFNER: With hard-Brexit looming, Lib Dems have no time to take liberties

Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images).

LIZ GERARD: I'm frightened this nightmare has just begun

Boris Johnson leaving the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA Wire

Canada will not save deluded Brexiteers

The Horseshoe falls, part of the Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada. Picture: Ian West/PA Images

JAMES BALL: Boris Johnson has a campaign team - not a cabinet

Sir Edward Lister, Boris Johnson's chief of staff, arrives in Downing Street in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

MICHAEL WHITE: The cabinet's 'reckless' attitude shows they are the right tools for the job

Prime Minister Boris Johnson inspects the egg operation with local farmer Matt Shervington-Jones during his visit Shervington Farm. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

If the PM really believes in the Good Friday Agreement there is only one course of action to take

Doire Finn from Our Future, Our Choice NI during a People's Vote protest outside Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA.

Boris Johnson accused of being a DUP 'gopher' after dining with party leaders

DUP leader Arlene Foster and deputy leader Nigel Dodds in Westminster pictured with anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Sinn Féin tells Johnson he must hold Irish reunification vote should UK pursue a no-deal Brexit

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald speaking to the media with Sinn Fein Foyle MP Elisha McCallion (second from right) and Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill (far right). Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A Year in Music: The jazz invasion of post-war Britain marked a shift in sentiment that still resonates

The Southern Syncopated Orchestra from New Orleans took Britain by storm. Photo: Getty Images

'Don't back the Brexit Party' pleads Boris Johnson ahead of key by-election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits HMS Vengeance. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire.

Labour under Corbyn has 'been asleep on the job' - Alastair Campbell

Jeremy Corbyn speaking at a rally in London. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

BONNIE GREER: The holiday state of Maine could give the United States more than a summer break from Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he leaves the White House for a trip to an FBI training facility and then to Camp David, on December 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C. President Trump reiterated that there was no cooperation between his Presidential campaign and the Russians. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Boris Johnson drops investigation into Tory MP over Greenpeace protest

Mark Field manhandled a climate protester out of a banquet. Picture: PA Wire.

'The UK is completely f*cked' - US TV host's damning indictment of Boris Johnson

John Oliver on Britain's new prime minister. Photograph: HBO.

Pound hits new two-year low as no-deal Brexit planning ramps up

Nigel Farage was beaming after the referendum result when the pound started plummeting. Photograph: TNE.

MPs' plan to stop no-deal Brexit is on-going, Tory rebel says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson issues a statement to the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

WILL SELF: Multicultural Man goes shopping LA style

The Beverly Center shopping complex in Los Angeles. Photo: Commons wikimedia

Jo Swinson: I'll never change my mind on Brexit - even if the public were to back it again

Jo Swinson on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Most Read

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Why I no longer want to be readmitted to Labour

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

‘The UK is completely f*cked’ - US TV host’s damning indictment of Boris Johnson

John Oliver on Britain's new prime minister. Photograph: HBO.

Brexit Party MEP says it is the fault of Remainers that the pound has dropped

(left to right) Nigel Farage, Ben Habib and Annunziata Rees-Mogg at the launch the Brexit Party's European Parliament elections campaign in Coventry. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

Monster Raving Loony Party ‘finishes off’ UKIP by beating them in by-election

Leader of the Monster Raving Loony party Howling Laud Hope arrives with candidate Lady Lily The Pink as they await the results of the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Jamie Oliver says we should ‘get on with Brexit’ despite previously calling it a ‘really, really bad idea’

Chef Jamie Oliver in a kitchen in London. Photograph: Ian West/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy