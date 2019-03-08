Gallery

Boris Johnson poses for pictures with girlfriend Carrie Symonds and instantly becomes a meme

Steve Bray enters the frame as Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds pose for a 'staged' photograph. (Louis Henwood/Twitter) Archant

Potential prime minister Boris Johnson was accused of staging shots of him and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds in a cynical attempt to quash rumours that their relationship is struggling.

But the photograph of the two gazing longingly into each other's eyes has failed to win over social media audiences.

Instead they turned the image into memes which ciruclated on the internet.

Users who got involved with the action included the infamous Cold War Steve, known for his photoshop efforts.

Others mocked up Steve Bray, the 'stop Brexit' campaigner, turning up with his signs, while there were those that imagined what might have happened after the cameras were turned off.

In an interview with the BBC, Johnson dodged questions on what happened behind closed doors on Friday morning.

"I...would love to tell you about all sorts of things Laura [Kuenssberg, the corporation's political editor] but I've made it a rule over many, many years and I think you've interviewed me loads of times, I do not talk about stuff involving my family, my loved ones.

"And there's a very good reason for that.

"That is that, if you do, you drag them into things that, really is, is, in a way that is not fair on them."

Asked whether privacy meant more to him than public trust and responded: "Yes I get that, I totally get that.

"But my key point though is that the minute you start talking about your family or your loved ones, you involve them in a debate that is it is simply unfair on them."

Pushed on the photograph, reporter Laura Kuenssberg suggested the former mayor of London could be "trying to have this both ways".

Johnson again dodged the question, saying "I just do not go into this stuff" and referred to "innumerable statements I gave when I was mayor".

