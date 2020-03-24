Latest The New European
Opinion

Coronavirus: Could the world have prepared better for a pandemic?

PUBLISHED: 11:56 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 24 March 2020

A deserted High Street in Leicester, the day after Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

A deserted High Street in Leicester, the day after Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

It is not always possible to predict when a pandemic is going to happen but, as NEIL PYPER argues, we can be better prepared for such events.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

As much of the world gets used to social distancing, school closures and restrictions in movement in response to the coronavirus pandemic, obvious questions are being asked about how governments and companies can prepare themselves for these sorts of extreme events.

One technique that has gained prominence in helping business people and officials deal with events that have a low probability but high impact is called scenario analysis or scenario planning. There are a number of different methods that can be used to model scenarios, but in essence these all involve developing stories about a number of possible ways that the future could unfold.

Probably the best known and most widely used approach, which was developed within Shell during the 1970s, involves groups of stakeholders discussing what happens when two unrelated but highly uncertain drivers of change interact in extreme ways. The eminent scenario analyst Kees van der Heijden, a former head of scenario planning at Shell, has described how one of the company’s early scenario-planning exercises examined the government approach to the energy sector and the potential discovery of significant natural gas reserves.

This approach does not aim to predict the future, and in fact recognises that this is a fundamentally impossible and futile thing to do. Instead, it encourages what van der Heijden has called “strategic conversations”, which allow those involved to have their world views challenged. The hope is that this makes business people and officials more aware of when things are not going according to plan – and so better able to respond.

Not a black swan event

There is little doubt that this sort of agile thinking has helped some officials and companies respond earlier and more decisively to the changing events of recent weeks. In some ways, the COVID-19 pandemic is a prime example of a black swan event – a term coined by the writer Nassim Nicholas Taleb to describe very high impact events that are unimaginable before they happen.

But the COVID-19 pandemic should not really be a black swan event. Epidemiologists have been warning for decades that a pandemic of a novel flu strain was inevitable. There have been a number of scares over the past two decades, such as the SARS outbreak in 2002-04, which was concentrated in southern China and Hong Kong, the swine flu pandemic that originated in Mexico in 2009, and H5N1 avian flu in the 2000s.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe for just £20. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

While all of these epidemics were serious, they weren’t on the same scale as COVID-19. This may well have led to business and political leaders focusing their attention on what they perceived to be more pressing priorities in recent years. In the US, for example, the Trump administration cut funding to disease security programmes as recently as 2018.

The behavioural economists Amos Tvertky and Daniel Kahneman have developed the idea of the availability heuristic, which suggests that people overestimate the probability of things that are high profile and memorable, such as terrorist attacks.

However, the reverse is also the case, and the sustained absence of a pandemic such as COVID-19 – a high-impact, once-in-a-generation event – has led people to underestimate its likelihood and impact. A number of think tanks and consultancies provide early warning services about low-profile, high-impact events, such as conflict in the South China Sea. However, if they feature events that are considered far fetched, they risk losing credibility among their clients and readers.

Out ahead

It’s probably no accident that a number of the countries that have responded effectively to the COVID-19 outbreak are in east Asia, where the SARS outbreak and H5N1 scares are relatively recent memories. For example, Taiwan has been praised for taking early action to contain the potential spread of the virus, and Singapore has been able to keep down infection rates through widespread testing for the virus, enabling effective quarantining and treatment of cases.

One key lesson that can be taken from the response to the pandemic so far is that companies and countries that are able to respond quickly, and change strategies in response to rapidly changing events, will do well. For example, videoconferencing software producer Zoom has made premium versions of its system available for free to educational institutions that are forced to teach online. This will expose large numbers of students to the company’s platform and brand, as well as generating significant positive publicity, which is likely to prove beneficial once normal life resumes.

Scenario analysis and some of its related underlying principles can offer some tools to prepare for and deal with highly disruptive events. However, they cannot predict where and when such events will take place, nor can they completely overcome the psychological traps that cause us to underestimate them, and as a result be underprepared. Perhaps our best hope is that by being more aware of these issues, and the fact that uncertainty dominates so much of our lives, we might be a little bit better able to respond to unexpected events, big and small.

• Neil Pyper is an associate professor at the School of Strategy and Leadership, Coventry University. This article first appeared at theconversation.com

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Coronavirus: Why the UK needs a basic income for all workers

A demonstrator protests about the level of financial support for freelance and self employed workers during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Could the world have prepared better for a pandemic?

A deserted High Street in Leicester, the day after Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Britain should look to France to see real leadership

French president Emmanuel Macron leaves 10 Downing Street after a meeting with prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

‘More people will die’ from coronavirus if Londoners don’t stay at home, says Sadiq Khan

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on the Andrew Marr show on Sunday March 22. Picture: Cash Boyle

The life and death of Johan Cruyff

Dutch midfielder Johann Cruyff dribbles past Argentinian goalkeeper Daniel Carnevali on his way to scoring a goal. Photo: STF/AFP via Getty Images)

How the coronavirus pandemic has changed our perspective forever

A person wearing a face mask in front of an underground sign in London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Blithe Spirit: Stage Review

Jennifer Saunders as Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit. Credit: Nobby Clark.

The seaside saga as sun sets on an era

Photograph of tourists at the West Pier at Brighton on the eve of the August Bank Holiday. Dated 20th Century. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Tracking the ‘original source’ of coronavirus should be top priority for scientists worldwide

A police officer stands guard outside of Huanan Seafood Wholesale market where the coronavirus was detected in Wuhan. Photograph: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images.

Coronavirus: three ways the crisis may permanently change our lives

People wearing face masks in King's Cross tube station in London. Photograph: Ian Hinchliffe/PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The thin line between us and fate

Empty shelves where toilet roll was on sale in an ASDA store on March 6, 2020. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

The surnames which seem to indicate nationality

Krisztian Nemeth of Sporting Kansas City reacts after missing a chance to score during the match between Sporting Kansas City and Toluca as part of the CONCACAF Champions League 2019 at Children's Mercy Park on February 21, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

A city in music: Reykjavík - mmusical notes from a small island

Bjork performs on stage with The Sugarcubes in Paris, France, 1990. (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)

New film tells the story of Marie Curie and the elements she discovered

Rosamund Pike as Marie Curie in Radioactive. Photograph: Studio Canal.

The man who wanted to drain the Med

Gibraltar Strait, Cadiz View of the coast with Africa in the horizon (Photo by JMN/Cover/Getty Images)

The story behind the greatest addiction memoir ever written

Jerry Stahl, author of Perfect Midnight. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Is the world moving back to the sensible centre?

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Driving Park Community Center in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Labour’s pro-EU choice for deputy leader

Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan is looking like the pro-EU choice for deputy leader. (Photo by Darren Staples/Getty Images)

How Twitter helped the Labour Party tear itself apart

Shabana Mahmood has been widely criticised by followers of Labour's outgoing leader. Photo: Chrystal Ding

‘Working from home’: Will Britain’s broadband be up to the job?

Household wifi systems will need to prove they are up to the job of keeping everyone online during coronavirus isolation. PHOTO: Getty Images

What Boris Johnson’s ‘emergency powers’ must and musn’t be used for

Coronavirus: How nature could help us spring back from it all

Embracing views like this one will help us power through coronavirus at a time when everything else is forbidden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The prime minister’s greatest coronavirus challenge is being totally honest with the public - and himself

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street after the latest Cobra meeting to discuss the government's response to coronavirus crisis. Picture: PA

Novels predicting global pandemics offer a crucial lesson in hope

Caspar David Friedrich's 'Wanderer above a Sea of Fog'. (1818)

Don’t let Brexit cloud your judgement of the government’s coronavirus response

Chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance sits alongside chancellor Rishi Sunak and prime minister Boris Johnson at a news conference. (Photo by Matt Dunham / POOL / AFP via Getty Images).

How to clean your house to prevent the spread of coronavirus and other infections

A photograph of cleaning products. Photograph: Norman Mills/Pexels.

How the extreme Brexiteers have delivered the worst takes over the coronavirus

Nigel Farage, Gerard Batten and Daniel Hannan have made staggering remarks about the coronavirus. Photograph: PA/TNE.

What will politics look like after the coronavirus pandemic?

Prime minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Stree. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

MANDRAKE: How Dominic Cummings became a walking contradiction

Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Richard Pohle/The Times /PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The book to help you deal with the coronavirus pandemic

People pass graffiti reminding people to wash their hands on the window of a bar in Dublin's city centre, on the first day of a series of sweeping virus delay measures in Ireland. Photograph Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

‘From every angle’: Brexit and its multi-faceted threat to Romani community

Campaigners march on Westminster in support of the Romani community. Photograph: The Traveller Movement/Facebook.

Government denies ‘herd immunity’ is policy for tackling coronavirus

Health secretary Matt Hancock on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire.

Schooled in spying: Inside the life of Vladimir Putin

Putin during his inauguration ceremony in 2004. (Photo by: Sovfoto/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Tamara de Lempicka

Tamara de Lempicka at her easel in 1940. Picture: Getty Images

Government launches public information campaign over coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alongside Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (right), during a press conference, at 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

New #viralkindness postcard launched to help people self-isolating

A picture of the postcard that has gone viral, helping people to help others during the coronavirus pandemic. Image: Becky Wass/PA Wire.

F1: The race that sent motorsport back to the future

Jim Clark (middle) with designer, engineer and Lotus founder Colin Chapman (right). Picture: Bob D'Olivo/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images

Altered reality: The artwork of Jan van Eyck

Jan van Eyck's lifelike painting of a statue of St John the Baptist in St Bavo's Cathedral, Ghent. Picture: Lukasweb.be-Art

Crime and creativity – Tijuana, a city on the edge

Carlos Santana performs on July 12, 1996, at the North Sea Jazz Festival in The Hague, Netherlands. Picture: Frans Schellekens/Redferns

MICHAEL WHITE: Can Boris Johnson rise to the challenge of the coronavirus?

Boris Johnson visits flood victims. Illustration by Martin Rowson.

Most Read

Brexiteer calls for pubs and restaurants to re-open as ‘majority don’t care about coronavirus’

Paul Bullen appears on BBC Look East. Photograph: YouTube.

Brexiteer pub chain boss tells staff to work in Tesco as he won’t pay them for a month

Brexiteer Tim Martin tells workers they won't be paid for a period during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Vimeo.

Pro-Brexit MP says coronavirus shows Tories may have got it wrong over immigration

Home secretary Priti Patel responds to a question on immigration during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph; Parliament TV.

Boris Johnson’s father is applying for an EU passport

Boris Johnson sits next to his father Stanley (left) on the Bakerloo Line while mayor of London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Dominic Raab will become acting prime minister if Boris Johnson is taken ill

Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions as Dominic Raab coughs beside him. Photograph: Parliament TV.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.