Johnson and Farage favourites to be PM in a new poll... of nation's adulterers

PUBLISHED: 15:27 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 03 July 2019

Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson. Photographs: Archant/PA.

Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson. Photographs: Archant/PA.

Archant

Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson are the best candidates to be prime minister, according to a poll of the country's adulterers.

In the poll of people who admit to cheating on their partner 82% to 18% back Boris Johnson over Jeremy Hunt.

But Boris Johnson still lags behind Nigel Farage as the UK's favourite politician among adulterers according to illicitencounters.com.

Farage was picked by 32% of adulterers when asked who would make the best prime minister, followed by Boris on 24%, Michael Gove on 11% and Jeremy Hunt in fourth place on 10%.

The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was the least favourite for the job with just 1% of the vote.

The survey found that adulterers are overwhelmingly in favour of Brexit by 72% to 28%.

The website also claimed that the Brexit vote has given people "permission to cheat" as it revealed that registrations to extra-marital dating websites have shot up by 27% since 2016.

Jessica Leoni, relationship expert for the website, said: "Obviously adulterers back Boris in a straight fight with Jeremy Hunt - they want one of their own in Number 10.

"No surprise that he is more popular with men than women. Women are going to look on him less favourably because of his past affairs.

"Boris is still the overwhelming favourite to win the contest despite the chaos in his private life.

"If the nation is prepared to turn a blind eye to Boris being unfaithful, then there is a feeling that cheating will be normalised amongst the general population, too."

