POLL: Do you think Boris Johnson is bluffing about his threat of a no-deal Brexit?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks away after driving a union flag-themed JCB, with the words "Get Brexit Done" inside the digger bucket. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson’s government appears to be on a collision course with the European Union, with the threat of a no-deal Brexit raised.

One senior diplomatic source on the EU side has claimed: “They’re laughing at us. The constant references to the WTO is a signal ‘You can go to hell’.

“My gut feeling is that the British government has opted for no deal.”

A leaked legal opinion from the EU suggests Britain may have already breached the Withdrawal Agreement by tabling changes through the internal market bill.

Johnson has previously claimed a no-deal Brexit would be a “good outcome”.

He said: “We will have full control over our laws, our rules, and our fishing waters. We will have the freedom to do trade deals with every country in the world. And we will prosper mightily as a result.”

But David Frost, the UK’s chief negotiator, has previously criticised Theresa May’s government for having “its bluff called” and blinking first.

“So a lot of what we are trying to do this year is to get them to realise that we mean what we say and they should take our position seriously”.

So do you think Johnson is serious about his threat of a no-deal Brexit? Or is it a bluff to appease party supporters?