Tory lead has dropped from 26 points to FOUR since Keir Starmer became Labour leader

The Tory leader over Labour has dropped from 26 points in latch March to just four in the latest Opinium polling since Labour installed a new leader.

Fresh polling by Opinium polling for the Observer has found that the Tory lead has dropped by eight points in the last week alone.

The Tories are now on 43% of support (down four points), while Labour is on 39% of support (up four points).

The Lib Dems remain on 6%, the SNP on 5% and the Greens on 3%.

It is the lowest Tory lead in nine months, the largest weekly drop Opinium has recorded since 2017, and one of the highest figures for Labour in over a year.

The drop in support can be attributed to Labour’s new leader - elected at the start of April - as well as the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The currently polling numbers give a 9.5% swing to Labour since Jeremy Corbyn stepped down.

The polling found a drop in how well the prime minister is doing - 37% now approve of his work, compared to 45% the week before.

Johnson now only narrowly leads over Starmer as to who made the best leader - 36% for the PM, and 33% for the leader of the opposition.

The pollster has also found that two-thirds of the public surveyed do not believe Dominic Cummings.

A total of 81% of the public think he broke the rules, and 52% of Tory voters think he should quit.

The survey also found 68% of the public think he should go - and 66% think the prime minister should fire him if he does not resign.