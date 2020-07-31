Breaking

Claire Fox and Kate Hoey amongst Brexiteers to receive peerages

Former Labour MP Kate Hoey onstage in Parliament Square, Westminster, London, during The March to Leave protest. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

A whole suite of Brexiteers including former Brexit Party MEP Claire Fox, former Labour MPs Kate Hoey and Gisela Stuart are to receive peerages, the government has announced.

Boris Johnson’s chief strategic adviser Sir Edward Lister, Telegraph newspaper columnist Charles Moore, Brexit-backing former England cricketer Sir Ian Botham, and Independent owner Evgeny Lebedev are also among the 36 nominations for peerages.

Frank Field, Ian Austin and John Woodcock, all former Labour MPs and critics of Jeremy Corbyn will receive awards, as will ex-DUP MP Nigel Dodds.

Theresa May’s husband Philip May will also receive a knighthood for his “political service” as part of the dissolution honours.

Tory grandees Ed Vaizey, Ken Clarke, Henry Bellingham and Philip Hammond are also on the list, as well as the previous Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson.

Boris Johnson’s brother Jo Johnson, who dealt his older sibling a major blow in resigning from his cabinet citing Brexit and “the national interest”, will also joined the Lords.

Jeremy Corbyn’s nominations to award former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson, his former chief of staff Karie Murphy, and former Commons speaker John Bercow were rejected, but an award for his former political secretary Katy Clark was supported.

The Telegraph reports that Johnson is considering a second list for the autumn to award financial supporters of the Tory party which missed out this time.

These could include Peter Cruddas and Johnny Leavesley, and businessman and former Conservative Party treasurer Michael Spencer.

One source said: “On the donor front, they are being put back. There is going to be a second lot, in September or October. This is going to be looked at again around the autumn time.”

Dominic Cummings has previously called for the Lords to be ‘flooded’ with Brexiteers as revenge for their attempts to block Brexit.

Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin is one of those that could feature on the next proposed list.

Liberal Democrat Leader in the House of Lords Dick Newby said Johnson had ripped up his predecessor’s pledge to end Tory cronyism.

“Theresa May agreed to limit the number of new Conservative Peers she appointed, but Boris Johnson has ripped up this policy. By giving a large number of his cronies peerages, he has shown that the Tories have abandoned any pretence of reducing the size of the bloated House of Lords.

“The Liberal Democrats have long fought to try and get an accountable House of Lords - we must have a properly elected second chamber where individuals are paid a salary, removing any need for outside work to supplement their income.

“Even without such fundamental reform, we could reduce the House to a sensible size by implementing the Burns Review. These appointments show that we are still as far away from that as ever.”