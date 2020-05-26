Dominic Cummings’ rule-breaking rocks government as approval ratings drop 16 points in one day

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire .

The government’s approval ratings have dropped 16 points in just one day, suggesting the Dominic Cummings story on breaking lockdown rules has rocked public opinion.

According to pollsters Savanta ComRes, the approval rating of the government now sits at -2%, falling significantly over the weekend.

Boris Johnson’s own approval rating is at -1%, a drop of 20 points in just four days.

Before the revelations the prime minister had a +19% approval rating, a figure which was at +25% a fortnight ago.

By contrast level of concern about the coronavirus is at the lowest since the polling firm started tracking it, with just 35% saying they are very worried or most worried about Covid-19.

Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition, has a +12% approval rating with the pollsters, up 5% compared to 24th May.

Rishi Sunak is the only other politician ranked above Starmer, with a +20% approval rating.