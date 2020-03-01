'Brexit' one of the bookies' favourite names for Johnson baby

'Brexit Johnson' is one of the names bookmakers started taking bets on after Boris Johnson and his now fiancée Carrie Symonds announced they are expecting a baby.

The baby, expected to arrive early this summer, could also be called Theresa, Winston, Jeremy or Emmeline, according to betters.

According to Ladbrokes, Charlotte is the favourite so far, followed by James and Stanley. These are all names inspired from Johnson's family, namely his mother Charlotte, his maternal grandfather James and his father Stanley.

Johnson's fiancée, Carrie Symonds, has also led to a couple of name bets: Matthew, her father's name, and Josephine, her mother's name.

Royal family names Elizabeth and Harry are also on the list, but not as popular.

Alex Apati, a spokesman for Ladbrokes, said to PA news agency: "Baby Boris is due later this year and punters are already guessing which name the PM and his wife-to-be will opt for.

"As things stand, Charlotte and James head the betting."