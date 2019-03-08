Boris Johnson is asked what he does to relax - and the answer is excruciating to watch

PUBLISHED: 15:27 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 25 June 2019

Conservative party leadership candidate Boris Johnson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Conservative party leadership candidate Boris Johnson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson has baffled people with his incoherent answer to the media on what he does to relax.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Theresa May was often referred to as the "Maybot" for her difficulties answering simple questions.

She was mocked when she claimed she liked cooking, watching NCIS and walking, but Johnson's response to how he relaxes is on another level.

In an interview with Ross Kempsell for talkRADIO, the former mayor of London provided the most surreal moment in his campaign so far, by explaining how he likes to make model buses in the most incoherent fashion.

Asked what he likes to do to switch off, the politician gives an answer that reads like a seven-year-old was responding.

He said: "I, well, I like to... paint. Or I make things. I like to... I make, I have a thing where I make models of, when I was mayor of London we built a beautiful - I make buses.

"I make models of buses. So what I do, no, I don't make models of buses, what I do is I get old - I don't know - wooden crates... Right? And then I paint them.

"And they, they have - suppose it's a box that's been used to contain two wine bottles, right? And it will have a dividing thing.

"And I turn it into a bus. And so I put passengers - you want to know this? ...No, I paint the passengers enjoying themselves."

As Kempsall tries to wind up the answer Johnson then starts to throw in some political buzzwords.

"On the wonderful bus... low carbon, of a kind that we brought to the streets of London, reducing Co2, reducing nitrous oxide, reducing pollution."

The video version of the answer is particularly excruciating with commentators baffled by what he was trying aiming to do, and what he was trying to say.

Conor Pope tweeted: "You really think he'd be a better liar by this point. Especially when it concerns buses."

MORE: Boris Johnson poses for pictures with girlfriend Carrie Symonds and instantly becomes a meme

MORE: Boris Johnson says his secret weapon to solve the Brexit crisis is 'positive energy'

MORE: Boris Johnson refuses to answer question about picture with girlfriend 26 times

Rick Edwards said: "It is quite fun to watch as someone slowly concocts a lie, whilst talking you through the entire process."

Merlin Tomkins wrote: "And this is the man to solve the most difficult political problem in the last 80 years!!?!?"

Deborah Frances-White posted: "I assume this extremely long improvisation was done to eat up time because he didn't want to answer any other question he was likely to be asked."

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Related articles

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Jess Phillips slams Tory MPs for causing charities to reissue domestic abuse advice

Jess Phillips slammed Tory MPs for causing domestic abuse charities to reissue public advice in the wake of a police call to Boris Johnson's home. Picture: Parliament TV

Ex-UKIP MEP blames David Lammy 'ranting' for racism against black people

Roger Helmer, pictured here as a UKIP MEP in 2014, has tweeted that David Lammy's 'ranting' explains prejudice against black people. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Archive/PA Images

Boris Johnson refuses to answer question about picture with girlfriend 26 times

Boris Johnson refused to answer any questions over where the romantic picture of himself and Carrie Symonds appeared from on Nick Ferrari's LBC show. Picture: LBC

Top Conservative donor calls for a People's Vote: 'Perhaps we made a mistake'

Anti-Brexit campaigners take part in the People's Vote March in London. (Yui Mok/PA)

Stage Review: Plenty - A country on the couch

Plenty Production Photos 7th June 2019 Kate Hewitt - Director Georgia Lowe - Designer Lee Curran - Lighting Designer Giles Thomas - Music and Sound Nina Dunn - Video Designer Fleur Darkin - Movement Director Charlotte Sutton - Casting Director Cast: Rachael Stirling, Rory Keenan, Micah Balfour, Alan Booty, Anthony Calf, Raphael Desprez, Gemma Dobson, Philippe Edwards, Yolanda Kettle, Louise Mai Newberry, Macy Nyman, Nick Sampson, Rupert Young, Ozzie Yue ©The Other Richard

Farage: Neighbour who called police to Boris Johnson's home was 'acting maliciously'

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage during a presentation on postal votes in London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Nigel Farage calls to change postal vote system after Peterborough by-election failure

Nigel Farage the leader of Britain's Brexit Party poses for photographers outside 10 Downing Street. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Good Morning Britain deletes tweet applauding Geoffrey Boycott's Brexit views

Geoffrey Boycott on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: GMB/ITV.

Boris Johnson branded a 'coward' by Jeremy Hunt for ducking TV debate

Conservative leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt speaking on Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Picture: Sky News

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Francoise Dorleac

The French actress Francoise Dorleac (1942-1967), on the French Riviera (France). Ca. 1961. (Photo by adoc-photos/Corbis via Getty Images)

A year in music: 1927 - The year we got all jazzed up

Paul Whiteman aka Pops (1880-1967) american conductor here during a concert in a street c. 1925. (Photo by APIC/Getty Images)

CLAUDIA PRITCHARD: Russia's everywoman, Natalia Goncharova

UNSPECIFIED - JANUARY 01: Painters Mikhail Larionov and Natalya Goncharova. Photography. 1956. (Photo by Imagno/Getty Images) [Das Malerehepaar Michail Larionow und Natalja Gontscharowa. Photographie, 1956.]

RACHEL JOHNSON: My answer to all those Change UK jibes

Chuka Umunna speaks back when he was a Change UK MP. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Boris Johnson ducks questions on police visit to his home at leadership hustings

Conservative party leadership candidate Boris Johnson during the first party hustings. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Climate activist says she hasn't had an apology from MP who manhandled her

Mark Field has referred himself to the cabinet office for investigation after he marched a climate protester out of a banquet. Picture: BBC

The government's complacency over #deniedmyvote scandal is a danger to democracy

Lucie Gutfreund is one of many voters who were denied a vote in the EU elections, sparking a national outcry. Picture: supplied by Lucie Gutfreund

Who is Carrie Symonds? The former spin doctor making headlines as Boris Johnson's partner

Carrie Symonds with Boris Johnson's father Stanley at an anti-whaling protest outside the Japanese Embassy in central London. John Stillwell/PA.

JASON SOLOMONS: Diego Maradona - Class, Cocaine and The Camorra

A still from Asif Kapadia's new film, Diego Maradona, which comes out June 14.

PETER TRUDGILL: Very valuable varying vowels

The Parthenon, at The Acropolis in Greece. Peter Trudgill says we have the Ancient Greek language to thank for almost all our misfortunes. Picture: Archant

Donald Tusk warns UK 'you have wasted the time'

President of the European Council Donald Tusk and Theresa May attend a round table meeting in Brussels, Belgium. (Leon Neal/PA)

Lib Dems steam ahead of Labour again in national voting intention

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Vince Cable with activists in Chelmsford. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA.

BREXIT FACTOR: Is by-election 'scandal' tosh in home of Posh?

The Peterborough by-election count. (Photo by Darren Staples/Getty Images)

Tory MP congratulates minister who manhandled a climate protester

Mark Field has referred himself to the cabinet office for investigation after he marched a climate protester out of a banquet. Picture: BBC

JAMES BALL: Rory Stewart's real deception

Former Conservative party leadership contender Rory Stewart. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Northern powerless... Why Westminster does not speak for the regions

With the majority of the cabinet coming from the south, has the Northern Powerhouse lost a lot of the power they might have had? Picture: PA/Tim Ireland

Government face legal challenge over 'weaker protection' for nature post Brexit

EU flags (Photograph: PA)

WILL SELF: Multicultural man... on Cotswold kitsch

UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 24: Morris dancers, Icknield Way Morris Men, in children's playground at The Kings Head Pub, Bledington, Oxfordshire, UK (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

RICHARD HOLLEDGE: How Jamaica has transformed yet remains unchanged

Children play in the Trench Town neighborhood of Kingston, Jamaica on May 18, 2019. Picture: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt to be PM as Michael Gove dropped from Tory leadership race

Michael Gove, pictured here in 2018, is out of the Tory leadership race. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Brexit will 'diminish' the UK - and a hard Brexit will be worse than imagined: Dutch PM

Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, said he's

MPs plan six week recess despite looming Brexit deadline

MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

MPs hunt for the two 'numpties' that spoilt their leadership race ballots

Mark Francois MP for Rayleigh and Wickford, also a member of the European Research Group (ERG) seen at Westminster College Green. Picture: Ian Lawrence X/Getty Images.

MANDRAKE: Boris Johnson busts European Commission photocopier by taking copy of his buttocks

Boris Johnson. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Chancellor to suggest that the next PM may need a second referendum

Chancellor Philip Hammond speaking in the House of Commons (Pic: Parliament)

Sajid Javid dropped from Tory leadership race while Boris Johnson increases his lead

Sajid Javid has said his not being invited to the state banquest during Donald Trump's visit was 'odd'. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

SUNA ERDEM: Bosphorous Showdown - Turks return to polls in Instanbul

Protesters march with Turkish flag during a demonstration in Istanbul, on May 8, 2019, following a decision by the authorities to re-run the city's mayoral election. - Turkey's top election body ordered a re-run of Istanbul's mayoral election on May 6 after the party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan complained about its shock defeat in the vote, the state news agency reported. The winner of the election, Ekrem Imamoglu of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), said it was a

'So what?': David Davis shrugs off £43 million wasted on Boris Johnson's garden bridge

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Brexit Secretary David Davis leaves after a Cabinet meeting chaired by British Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street on June 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

BONNIE GREER: The key to The White House can be found in Iowa

US president Donald Trump and UK prime minister Theresa May during the state visit to Britain. Photo: Getty

MICHAEL WHITE: 'A unicorn grand national' - Why the Tories' leadership race is just a fantasy

Unicorn Grand National. Illustration by Martin Rowson for The New European.

ANDREW ADONIS: Britain's part in German success

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Most Read

Morrissey on Nigel Farage: ‘It’s obvious that he would make a good prime minister’

Morrissey, shown here in 2013, has said Nigel Farage would be a good prime minister. Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Good Morning Britain deletes tweet applauding Geoffrey Boycott’s Brexit views

Geoffrey Boycott on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: GMB/ITV.

Boris Johnson poses for pictures with girlfriend Carrie Symonds and instantly becomes a meme

Steve Bray enters the frame as Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds pose for a 'staged' photograph. (Louis Henwood/Twitter)

‘I’m terrified for my son’ - Parents of ‘Brexit babies’ share their fears for their children’s future

Vickie Reuben with son Ronnie, who was born in June 2016. Photograph: Best for Britain.

Caroline Flint admits she would back a no-deal Brexit rather than revoking Article 50

Caroline Flint on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show. Photograph: BBC.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: our pick of this week's anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Layla Moran MP is confirmed to speak at the For our Future's Sake fundraising dinner. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

Here's our weekly pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy