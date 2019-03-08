Boris Johnson is asked what he does to relax - and the answer is excruciating to watch

Conservative party leadership candidate Boris Johnson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson has baffled people with his incoherent answer to the media on what he does to relax.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Theresa May was often referred to as the "Maybot" for her difficulties answering simple questions.

She was mocked when she claimed she liked cooking, watching NCIS and walking, but Johnson's response to how he relaxes is on another level.

In an interview with Ross Kempsell for talkRADIO, the former mayor of London provided the most surreal moment in his campaign so far, by explaining how he likes to make model buses in the most incoherent fashion.

Asked what he likes to do to switch off, the politician gives an answer that reads like a seven-year-old was responding.

He said: "I, well, I like to... paint. Or I make things. I like to... I make, I have a thing where I make models of, when I was mayor of London we built a beautiful - I make buses.

"I make models of buses. So what I do, no, I don't make models of buses, what I do is I get old - I don't know - wooden crates... Right? And then I paint them.

"And they, they have - suppose it's a box that's been used to contain two wine bottles, right? And it will have a dividing thing.

"And I turn it into a bus. And so I put passengers - you want to know this? ...No, I paint the passengers enjoying themselves."

As Kempsall tries to wind up the answer Johnson then starts to throw in some political buzzwords.

"On the wonderful bus... low carbon, of a kind that we brought to the streets of London, reducing Co2, reducing nitrous oxide, reducing pollution."

The video version of the answer is particularly excruciating with commentators baffled by what he was trying aiming to do, and what he was trying to say.

Conor Pope tweeted: "You really think he'd be a better liar by this point. Especially when it concerns buses."

MORE: Boris Johnson poses for pictures with girlfriend Carrie Symonds and instantly becomes a meme

MORE: Boris Johnson says his secret weapon to solve the Brexit crisis is 'positive energy'

MORE: Boris Johnson refuses to answer question about picture with girlfriend 26 times

Rick Edwards said: "It is quite fun to watch as someone slowly concocts a lie, whilst talking you through the entire process."

Merlin Tomkins wrote: "And this is the man to solve the most difficult political problem in the last 80 years!!?!?"

Deborah Frances-White posted: "I assume this extremely long improvisation was done to eat up time because he didn't want to answer any other question he was likely to be asked."

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.