Boris Johnson becomes father again as Carrie Symonds gives birth to baby boy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds has given birth to a baby boy, the couple have announced.

A spokeswoman for the prime minister and his partner said both mother and baby are “doing very well” after the birth in a London hospital on Wednesday morning.

The spokeswoman said: “The prime minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning. Both mother and baby are doing very well.

“The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team.”

Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 32, announced in March that they were expecting a baby in “early summer”, and that they had become engaged at the end of last year.

The news of the birth comes just weeks after the PM was discharged from intensive care where he had been battling coronavirus.

Symonds also suffered symptoms of the disease.

Johnson has previously suggested he intends to take paternity leave, although it is not known if this remains the case given the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier reports suggested Johnson was “too ill” to appear at Prime Minister’s Questions, with Downing Street now confirming he will miss Commons business on Wednesday afternoon.