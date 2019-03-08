Latest The New European
Local Recall

John Major and Tony Blair on the dangers of Boris Johnson's deal

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 October 2019

Alastair Campbell

Britain's Conservative former prime minister John Major (L) and Labour former prime minister Tony Blair (R) speak as they cross the Peace Bridge in Derry, Northern Ireland on June 9, 2016, during a visit to campaign for a 'remain' vote in the EU referendum. British former prime ministers John Major and Tony Blair travelled to Derry City in Northern Ireland to make speeches in favour of a 'remain' vote in the June 23 EU referendum. / AFP / POOL / Jeff J Mitchell (Photo credit should read JEFF J MITCHELL/AFP/Getty Images)

Britain's Conservative former prime minister John Major (L) and Labour former prime minister Tony Blair (R) speak as they cross the Peace Bridge in Derry, Northern Ireland on June 9, 2016, during a visit to campaign for a 'remain' vote in the EU referendum. British former prime ministers John Major and Tony Blair travelled to Derry City in Northern Ireland to make speeches in favour of a 'remain' vote in the June 23 EU referendum. / AFP / POOL / Jeff J Mitchell (Photo credit should read JEFF J MITCHELL/AFP/Getty Images)

Archant

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL speaks to the two former-prime ministers about how the prime minister's deal undermines the progress made in Northern Ireland.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

There is a well-known device in journalism, known as a 'was talking to'. You will have noticed it sometimes, when reading to the very end of an article written by someone who is not a journalist or regular commentator, but a sports star, or a business figure, or politician, and finally you see the words: "A [public figure] was talking to B [journalist]." It usually means a paper has asked A to write a piece, but A has said they don't have the time, so B has suggested a quick interview over the phone which B then turns into a signed piece by A, ghosted with their agreement by B.

In my time, I have been both A and B, and this week am B again, and the As are very A indeed, namely two of the six people alive who have known what it is to be prime minister of the UK.

I talked to John Major and Tony Blair not for a newspaper article, but for the film we played at last Saturday's People's Vote rally, on how the Good Friday Agreement was made, and on how both fear for the future of the Union and for peace if Brexit goes ahead in the way proposed by Boris Johnson.

When the film was played, though it was several minutes long, and the crowd in Parliament Square huge, and stretching back as far as Hyde Park, it was heard in total silence but for the sound of a helicopter above getting aerial shots of the masses demanding a People's Vote. After the event, there were lots of comments from fellow marchers, most on the lines of "keep going", but many pointing out the gulf in character, competence and morality between these two former residents of Number 10, and the current occupant. I would add another quality that they have and Johnson lacks - the ability to speak clearly in flawless English, and explain complex issues in language anyone can understand.

There was so much more in their interviews than we managed to use in the film, so here are some 'was talking to' extracts from both...

Major: When I became prime minister, the people of Northern Ireland found themselves living with bombings, shootings, murders, beatings, kneecappings, month after month. It was a way of life that would have been utterly intolerable in any other part of the United Kingdom. Murder was so routine that it was no longer headline news.

Violence also came to the British mainland. In London, the City, Oxford Street, Knightsbridge were bombed. So was the House of Commons, and 10 Downing Street. Bombings in Manchester, Birmingham, Guildford and Warrington, where two little boys were murdered while buying cards for Mothering Sunday. For those who never lived through those times, it must be almost impossible to imagine. For those of us who did, it's still difficult to comprehend.

Irish Taoiseach Albert Reynolds and I both shared a view that it was intolerable, that the 30 years of violence that killed 3,000 people simply could not be permitted to continue. We decided to look for common ground. We were working against a backdrop of tremendous support against the men and women of violence from whichever community they came. There was a genuine sense of people power and it grew.

Bit by bit, culminating in the Good Friday Agreement, the peace process transformed the lives of all those on the island of Ireland, north and south. Violence ended, friendships were nurture, old hatreds faded. The relationship between London, Belfast and Dublin became better than at any time in history. A key part of this transformation was our mutual membership of the European Union. It broke down borders across Ireland. It increased and simplified trade. It brought north and south closer together. And London and Dublin became close allies, not least around the European table. Brexit will significantly weaken those links and damage the economies of both our countries.

You may also want to watch:

But the Good Friday agreement was about far more than trade or jobs or profits. It replaced violence with peace. That peace is still fragile. It cannot and must not be a mere afterthought. My fear and that of many others is that Brexit may put that peace at risk. Having been so hard won, and it is to Tony Blair's eternal credit that it was, it must surely never be allowed to be lost. It is worth remembering that no one under the age of 20 would have any memory of the violence and deaths that once engulfed their neighbourhoods. I hope and pray they never do. It would be the most recklessly irresponsible act to risk losing what took so long to achieve. And a gamble that no British government should ever take, whatever political policy they wish to pursue.

I totally supported Tony Blair in what he did and for the referendum we liaised. A fool could have seen the difficulties there was going to be with a border between the European Union and the United Kingdom, which would be on the southern end of Northern Ireland. We remembered that when the violence began. It began with the murder of customs officers at a customs border. We went to Ireland together to warn of the difficulties there would be. And I'm sad to say that many of the people in Northern Ireland just shrugged their shoulders and said, what did they know of Ireland? And that, I'm afraid, was also true of the of the then British cabinet. I was disappointed that people could not see the dangers that would be likely to arise.

I am unsurprised at the end that the Democratic Unionists appear not to be able to support the agreement that has been reached. It was rejected by precisely the people who are now promoting this particular agreement. But I do think there is going to be a real difficulty in Northern Ireland being treated differently. I think there are many reasons for a confirmatory referendum and making sure that you have the support of the people in Northern Ireland is certainly one of them.

A border down the Irish Sea splits Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom. And that, of course, always plays on the inherent fears of Northern Ireland, that they're being ignored, that they're being maltreated. And those fears are very real. There is now not a shred of doubt in my mind that the integrity of the United Kingdom, both in terms of Scotland and in terms of Northern Ireland, is at greater threat. Leaving Europe, carrying Brexit through, will raise strains we know of and strains we haven't yet thought of. That may well end up with dividing a United Kingdom that has been together for a very long time. It is a thoroughly bad idea.

Blair: The Good Friday Agreement wasn't inevitable. It wasn't easy. It wasn't even expected. When I first told cabinet colleagues we would try for it, most of them told me it was hopeless. It took years of laying the ground through the excellent work of John Major when he was prime minister. And it took extraordinary intensity of focus to negotiate the agreement in April 1998. It then took nine years to implement, nine years of tension, tortuous negotiation and a relentless refusal to give up.

The Good Friday Agreement was a careful, painstaking construction in which the conflicting aspirations of unionists and nationalists were held in the most delicate balance. It was a framework for peace, for prosperity and also for partnership between the different communities of Northern Ireland; and between the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

The debate on Brexit has now come down to a hard border between Northern Ireland and Britain or a hard border between the north and south of Ireland. The deal Johnson has struck means they have gone for the border between Britain and Northern Ireland, which has huge potential consequences for the Union, not just in Northern Ireland but for Scotland too who will ask why they cannot have the same.

It is not just a shame but an outrage that peace in Northern Ireland is now treated as some disposable inconvenience to be bartered away in exchange for satisfying the obsession of the Brexiteers with wrenching our country out of Europe.

So we end up with a situation where either Northern Ireland and its hard-won peace is sacrificed on the Brexit altar. Or a bizarre situation where Northern Ireland stays in Europe's trading system and Britain leaves it and leaves with a hard Brexit, which itself requires years more. A Brexit negotiation and Brexit distraction from the real issues.

Whatever is the outcome now, no-deal or bad deal, it should not pass without the final say resting with the people. These Brexiteers talk about the will of the people. But in June 2016, our knowledge was necessarily limited. Now, three years on of mess and misery and mayhem, when our knowledge is vastly expanded by experience, how can it be undemocratic to ask the British people their final opinion?

The truth is these demagogues talk of the will of the people, but are terrified now of actually seeking it. They don't worry that if we do, it's a blow to democracy. They worry that if we do, instead of the fantasies they peddled in June 2016, this time we will have a debate on the facts. And this time they will lose.

Tony Blair and John Major were talking to Alastair Campbell, who didn't have to change a single word!

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

'Brilliant, Boris!': Army of Facebook commenters all say the same things

People have been speculating about the curiously monotonous responses to Boris Johnson's Facebook posts. Picture: Facebook

John Major and Tony Blair on the dangers of Boris Johnson's deal

Britain's Conservative former prime minister John Major (L) and Labour former prime minister Tony Blair (R) speak as they cross the Peace Bridge in Derry, Northern Ireland on June 9, 2016, during a visit to campaign for a 'remain' vote in the EU referendum. British former prime ministers John Major and Tony Blair travelled to Derry City in Northern Ireland to make speeches in favour of a 'remain' vote in the June 23 EU referendum. / AFP / POOL / Jeff J Mitchell (Photo credit should read JEFF J MITCHELL/AFP/Getty Images)

Liberal Democrats aim at both Labour and Tories with WWII-style campaign

The Lib Dem poster takes its cues from a Second World War propaganda campaign. Picture: Liberal Democrats

Emmanuel Macron holds EU back from granting a three-month Brexit extension: reports

French President Emmanuel Macron appears to be the only thing holding EU negotiators back from granting a three-month Brexit extension. Picture: Ugo Amez/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM

The New European poll of the week on polls, posters, and plonkers

Saturday's People's Vote march. Pictuer: Wiktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Man says he'll go to jail with Boris Johnson if he breaks the law over Brexit

A caller to LBC said he would go to jail with Boris Johnson over Brexit. Picture: LBC

Mark Francois branded 'poundshop Trump' after saying he wants to 'drain the swamp'

Mark Francois appears on the news to talk about a general election. Photograph: BBC News.

Is Brexit Britain heading to the Dark Side?

jabba

You can now carve your favourite Brexiteer on to a pumpkin

The new 'Westmonsters' pumpkin carving kit from Groupon. Photograph: Groupon.

Leo Varadkar reveals secret reason why he wants Brexit sorted either way by October 31st

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at a press briefing outside government buildings in Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Review: Noises Off is a 'clumsy stab' at a classic

Noises Off at The Garrick Theatre

MANDRAKE: Calls for Sunday Times to apologise to Gina Miller over 'monkey' remark

Gina Miller reacts outside the Supreme Court in London, where judges have ruled that Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen to suspend parliament for five weeks was unlawful. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Majority believe violence against MPs is a 'price worth paying' to sort Brexit, survey finds

Metropolitan Police officers stand outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Radio caller says Boris Johnson isn't the only leader to lie - but can't explain who else has

LBC Radio presenter James O'Brien. Photograph: LBC/Global.

The Alpine People's Vote

Austro-Hungarian empire of the Habsbergs, which Voralberg had long been part of. Photo: Google

We've got to get Boris Johnson out of Number 10. Now!

Britain's Conservative MP, and former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, leaves from 10 Downing Street in central London on September 3, 2019. - The fate of Brexit hung in the balance on Tuesday as parliament prepared for an explosive showdown with Prime Minister Boris Johnson that could end in a snap election. Members of Johnson's own Conservative party are preparing to join opposition lawmakers in a vote to try to force a delay to Britain's exit from the European Union if he cannot secure a divorce deal with Brussels in the next few weeks. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

Get your Dominic Cummings mask for Halloween

Dominic Cummings. Photograph: Chris Barker/The New European.

BREX FACTOR: What connects James Blunt to Mark Francois?

Mark Francois issued a bizarre challenge to anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray on his way to support Boris Johnson's leadership launch. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

We can't dismiss the People's Vote march as lily-white suburban jolly

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Bug (10) from Exeter, sits on her father's shoulders as protestors march towards Parliament Square demanding a final say on the Government's Brexit deal during the People's Vote Rally on October 19, 2019 in London, England. Thousands have taken to the streets of London demanding a referendum to give the British public the final say on the Brexit. The march coincides with a rare Saturday sitting of Parliament, during which MPs will debate and vote on the Prime Minister’s new Brexit deal. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

How a freewheeling faction from the Spectator magazine took the levers of power

Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire .

The political debate is about to get bigger than Brexit

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND- OCTOBER 20: Editor of The Spectator magazine Boris Johnson poses at Albert Dock during his visit on October 20, 2004 to the city of Liverpool, England. Mr Johnson felt it necessary to make a formal apology to the people of Liverpool after his magazine published an article which described the city as being 'hooked on grief' since the murder of Liverpudlian hostage Kenneth Bigley. (Photo by Christopher Furlong /Getty Images)

How pro-Brexit media tried to take the shine off the People's Vote march

Hundreds of thousands of anti-Brexit protesters take part in 'Together for the Final Say' march through central London to demand a public vote on the outcome of Brexit on 19 October, 2019 in London, England. The demonstration coincides with an emergency Saturday session of Parliament where MPs will debate and vote on Prime Minister's EU withdrawal deal including selected amendments. (Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The menacing military strategy behind Dominic Cummings' Brexit game plan

Dominic Cummings poses for a photograph as campaign director at Business for Sterling on March 19, 2001 in London, England. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)

Brexiteer MP slapped down by Polish minister for Brexit extension veto request

Brexiteer MP Daniel Kawczynski. Photograph: Sky News.

Brexit 50p mocked as its release date likely to be postponed again

An early design of the ill-fated (so far) 'Brexit 50p'. Picture: HM Treasury

Boris Johnson only cares about himself - he cannot be trusted

Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire .

Brexit is more than just EU membership - it is about the vision for the UK

Campaigners at the People's Vote march in London as MPs vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Great European Lives: François Truffaut

French director Francois Truffaut on the set of his 1969 film La Sirene du Mississipi (Mississippi Mermaid). (Photo by Alain Dejean/Sygma via Getty Images)

The latest 'Get Ready for Brexit' ad is worse than bad: it's forgettable

A woman rapidly forgetting a 'Get Ready for Brexit' advert. Picture: David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty

Northern Irish eBay sellers will require extra paperwork after Brexit to sell to Britain

eBay traders are among the businesses that would be subject to customs checks over goods moving across the Irish Sea to Great Britain from Northern Ireland under Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Archive/PA Images

'Broad' and 'wide' - a linguistic mystery

England cricketer Stuart Broad. Picture: PA/John Walton

Aid budget under increasing pressure to benefit UK business after Brexit referendum

Former international development secretary Penny Mordaunt and the current post holder Alok Sharma have pushed aid policies that increasingly seek secondary benefits for UK business. Pictures: PA

Ciaran Carson: Belfast loses its bard

Poet Ciaran Carson. Picture: Getty Images

My family and the Irish border - and what Brexit means for the next generations

Members of the Ulster Defence Regiment search a car at a checkpoint while on patrol in County Down, Northern Ireland on February 05, 1984. (Photo by Terry Disney/Express/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson's Brexit bill 'in limbo' as he wins one vote and loses another

Flags at the foot of the Elizabeth Tower, at the Palace of Westminster in London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

How did your MPs vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit bill?

MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor.

Boris Johnson caved in to give us a 'pointless Brexit', says Tony Blair

Former prime minister Tony Blair has said that Boris Johnson's deal gives us a

Labour MPs say they will back Brexit bill despite not agreeing with deal detail

Gloria De Piero and Lisa Nandy in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Boris Johnson threatens to pull his Brexit deal if MPs won't back his plans

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

The septic sump from which British bigotry spews

Members of the public walk through rain in Brixton Market on Electric Avenue. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Most Read

Ann Widdecombe defends former Nazi camp guard saying case ‘lacks proportionality’

Ann Widdecombe, seen here during a Brexit Party rally, has leapt to the defence of a former Nazi concentration camp guard. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

This mum perfectly summed up the case for a second Brexit referendum in 45 seconds

Rachel appears on Sky News to perfectly sum up why we need a People's Vote. Photograph: Sky/Twitter.

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

Priti Patel unable to answer questions on post-Brexit checks between Northern Ireland and Britain

Priti Patel answers questions from MPs on Brexit. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Brexit Party supporters say they are ‘going off’ Nigel Farage over new position

Nigel Farage is mocked up to wear Steve Bray's 'stop Brexit' hat after calling for another extension. Photograph: Chris Barker/Twitter.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy