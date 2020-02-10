Boris Johnson thinks he can save the union with £15 billion bridge

Boris Johnson during a visit to a building site in Bedford during the election campaign. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

The prime minister is reportedly still enthused about 'cementing the union' with a £15 billion 'Boris bridge' between Ireland and Scotland.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Johnson is shortly due to receive the results of a feasibility study which will look at the possibility of constructing a bridge and tunnel between Portpatrick and Larne in County Antrim.

A source told the Mail that Johnson was keen to "advance the cause of cementing the union" by reviving the plan, and has dismissed concerns that the costs could spiral much like his ill-fated Garden Bridge proposals for the Thames in London.

It has been described as a "bridge to a true United Kingdom", at a time when nationalism in Ireland and Scotland is on the rise.

Another Whitehall source told The Sun: "A Whitehall source told The Sun: "There were some people who thought the Channel Tunnel was a mad idea at the time.

"We are looking at the feasibility of a bridge and if it could be made to work."

While the bridge has attracted concerns from experts who have major concerns over the impracticalities of the project, the leading architect involved in the project has called for politicians on all sides to back the project saying it would bring Scotland closer to the EU again.

Professor Alan Dunlop told The National: "As an architect, I have tried to stay clear of the sometimes tendentious politics, despite accusations of being both a Unionist and a Scottish Nationalist... a Celtic Crossing would be positive wherever you stand on the political divide.

"Supporters of independence should welcome the idea, for it offers Scotland the potential for closer ties with Northern Ireland and Eire and... a stronger connection with the EU. It would demonstrate the Westminster government's declared commitment to spread development benefit throughout the UK."