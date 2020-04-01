11 of the funniest responses to Boris Johnson’s cabinet zoom meeting

Boris Johnson's cabinet meeting with his top team of ministers. Photograph: Boris Johnson/PA Wire.

When Boris Johnson posted a screenshot of his virtual cabinet meeting using Zoom it did not take long for Twitter to respond in its usual hilarious manner.

People had many questions - why did they all look like the audience members of Question Time? Why was the prime minister giving out the ID of the meeting room? And where were the spin doctors?

We’ve put together some of the best responses to the prime minister’s tweet here.

I'm certain I've seen an image like that before on Twitter... <checks files>... Found it! pic.twitter.com/MbwjZ48rf9 — Phil Curnow #FFS #StayAtHome (@philcurnow) March 31, 2020