Video

Boris Johnson calls Jeremy Corbyn a 'big girl's blouse' as he demands backing for election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson has called Jeremy Corbyn a 'great big girl's blouse' in the House of Commons as he demanded the Labour leader back his calls for a general election.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The exchanges came just hours after MPs voted to seize control of the order paper, raising the likelihood of a delay to Brexit and prompting the PM to threaten a general election.

As the two leaders debated at the despatch box, Corbyn attacked the PM over his plans to prorogue parliament, claiming Johnson is "absolutely desperate to avoid scrutiny".

In response, Johnson threw up his arms and seemed to call out: "Call an election, you great big girl's blouse."

In an often ill-tempered spell in the chamber, Johnson called Corbyn a "chlorinated chicken" and swore as he claimed Labour's economic policy was both "shit" and "bust".

Neither comments were deemed unparliamentary by commons Speaker John Bercow, though the PM was censured for referring to Corbyn by name.

Johnson said the choice for the country is whether they want a deal done by "this government, or that Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn."

Bercow said: "We don't name people in the chamber - people must observe the rules."

He added: "I am simply and politely informing the prime minister of the very long-established procedure with which everybody, including the prime minister, must comply.

"That is the position. No doubts, no argument, no contradiction. End of the matter."

Johnson later faces a vote on whether to force a delay of Brexit to prevent Britain leaving without a deal.

The PM has promised to call an election if he loses the vote, though Corbyn said his party would not support this until the opposition's proposals to stop no-deal were passed as law.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism. Become a supporter