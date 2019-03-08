Boris Johnson's court documents were redacted to conceal his schoolboy insult to Cameron

Boris Johnson called David Cameron a "girly swot" in a handwritten note. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

The original versions of redacted documents used in a court case by the government have come to light, and it turns out that a stinging jibe towards David Camerson was covered up.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Johnson called Cameron a "girly swot" in a handwritten note discussing the value of the September parliamentary session he had been planning to prorogue, Sky News has revealed.

The was submitted to the Court of Session as part of the government's evidence in a case challenging prorogation earlier this week.

WATCH: Court documents reveal exactly when Boris Johnson agreed to prorogation

The note - which helped establish that the government had decided to prorogue parliament much earlier than they had admitted publicly - discussed the value of the September parliamentary succession, calling it a "rigmarole".

But there was a nasty jibe aimed at the former prime minister contained within that Number 10 has clearly tried to hide from the public.

The full text of the note reads, with the redacted text in bold: "Whole September session introduced by girly swot Cameron is a rigmarole introduced to show the public that MPs are earning their crust. I don't see anything especially shocking about this prorogation."

The case itself, brought by QC MP Joanna Cherry and supported by around 75 MPs, sought to challenge the legality and the constitutional propriety of proroguing parliament at such a crucial phase of the Brexit process.

Their efforts were frustrated and the case rejected, but it seems that even this win for the government has turned into yet another embarrassment for the beleagured PM.

It is not the first gendered insult Johnson has delivered this week, calling Jeremy Corbyn a "big girls' blouse" in the House of Commons.

You may also want to watch: