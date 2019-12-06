Boris Johnson cancels speech after protestors gather in Rochester
A planned speech in Kent by the prime minister has been cancelled after a number of protestors gathered with anti-Tory signs.
According to the Daily Express, the decision to cancel the speech and visit to the Ye Arrow pub was made by police officers over safety concerns.
However, Conservative Party officials have said the reason was due to logistics.
Dozens of protestors were expected to meet the prime minister with signs reading: 'Tories out' and 'Austerity killed over 130,000, the blood is on your hands'.
It is not clear if this was what prompted the appearance to be cancelled.
Boris Johnson has avoided public appearances due to protestors in the past, having cancelled a visit to a bakery in Wells, Somerset last month after protestors arrived.
