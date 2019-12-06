Boris Johnson cancels speech after protestors gather in Rochester

Protesters gather in Rochester, Kent, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to give a stump speech to Tory supporters near the Ye Arrow pub, prior to cancelling the visit blaming "logistical reasons", during his election campaign trail. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

A planned speech in Kent by the prime minister has been cancelled after a number of protestors gathered with anti-Tory signs.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

According to the Daily Express, the decision to cancel the speech and visit to the Ye Arrow pub was made by police officers over safety concerns.

However, Conservative Party officials have said the reason was due to logistics.

You may also want to watch:

Dozens of protestors were expected to meet the prime minister with signs reading: 'Tories out' and 'Austerity killed over 130,000, the blood is on your hands'.

READ MORE: Police say wind - not political rival - to blame for Brexit Party trailer crash

READ MORE: Tory candidate says disabled people should be paid less as they 'don't understand money'



It is not clear if this was what prompted the appearance to be cancelled.

Boris Johnson has avoided public appearances due to protestors in the past, having cancelled a visit to a bakery in Wells, Somerset last month after protestors arrived.