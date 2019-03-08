Video

Boris Johnson drinks again - despite pledge to give up alcohol until Brexit is sorted

Boris Johnson, drinks from a pint at the Lych Gate Tavern in Wolverhampton. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson has broken his booze ban for a second time on the election trail.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

As previously reported, the prime minister had claimed he would not drink until Brexit is sorted - with the first phase of the UK's withdrawal set for January 31.

But he failed to show restraint and maintain his "do or dry" pledge after pulling a pint in a Wolverhampton pub.

Johnson, who previously made a "do or die" pledge to deliver Brexit by October 31, got behind the bar to pull a pint of BFG (Bradley's Finest Golden).

Asked if he would taste the beer, he replied: "I'm not allowed to drink until Brexit is done."

He added "I'll whet my whistle" before indulging in a sip.

Pub landlord Dave Buck jokingly held the pint aloft and offered it to customers for £80, but there were no takers.

Buck also joked that Johnson's pint-pulling technique was "terrible" and said the PM would not be offered a job behind the bar.

But he told the PA news agency: "It was a pleasure to meet him and it was in good spirit - pardon the pun - that he came behind the bar.

"Yes, you can tell he's poured a pint before and possibly drank one."

Johnson first made reference to his apparent alcohol ban during a hospital visit last week.

It emerged less than 24 hours after he was seen sipping whisky during a distillery visit in Scotland.