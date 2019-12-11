Video

'I didn't expect so many of you!' - Boris Johnson caught staging door-knock with voter

Boris Johnson and his team have been accused of staging a door-knock interview in which the prime minister, taking on the role of a milkman, spoke to a seemingly unknown voter at their home. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers milk to Debbie Monaghan in Guiseley, Leeds, ahead of Thursday's General Election. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers milk to Debbie Monaghan in Guiseley, Leeds, ahead of Thursday's General Election. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

As he knocks on the door, the homeowner tells Boris Johnson and one of his aides: "Oh I didn't realise there was going to be this many people".

The gaffe occured in Yorkshire when Boris Johnson was going door to door in Guiseley, Leeds, delivering milk to voters.

In a video which is starting to face serious scrutiny, a 'surprised' Debbie Monaghan answers her door to the prime minister and dozens of photographers, when Johnson asks if she is Mrs. Monaghan and says he has come to deliver her milk.

Monaghan says: "Hi, good morning. Oh I didn't realise there was going to be this many people.

"Matt, look who's here."

Michael Deacon, a journalist for the Daily Telegraph, tweeted that it was unlikely to be authentic.

"The first thing the woman who answers the door says is 'I didn't realise there were going to be this many people', which slightly weakens the impression that this is a spontaneous visit to a random member of the public," Deacon said.

"Lesson for next election campaign: set up an autocue in their front garden."

It would not be the first time the Tories have been caught out staging a door-knock, as the Tory hopeful for Ashfield was exposed by the Mail Plus on a hot-mic convincing one of his friends to act as a genuine voter.

READ MORE: Tory hopeful caught 'blatantly' staging door-knock interview with friend in fake news scandal

Social media was quick to mock the prime minister for being a 'part time milkman', after the Tory party infamously took away school children's milk in 1971.

Another person person added: "Ah... He's a part time milkman. This might explain all the children he's denied fathering."

One other person said: "In 9 months time he won't be knocking back at that door."

The Conservative Party has been contacted for comment.