Confusion as Boris Johnson appears to announce lockdown in Sheffield

Boris Johnson announced a lockdown in Sheffield. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

The prime minister appeared to confuse Leicester and Sheffield as he explained local lockdowns at the latest Downing Street press briefing.

Asked about the lockdown, he told journalists: “I don’t want to have to go back to another national lockdown of that kind. We want to deal with local outbreaks with local lockdown measures.

“We’re greatly assisted in our ability to do that by the test and trace operation.

“We’ve seen it working in Kirklees, in Ashford, in Weston-super-Mare, and we had to do a big one now in Sheffield”.

It prompted confusion on social media, with the assumption that the prime minister had mixed-up the city with Leicester.

One said: “Was this a slip that reveals he knows something we don’t yet? Leicester won’t be the last city to lockdown. My eyes are on Sheffield now. Stay safe everyone.”

“Does he think Sheffield is Leicester?!” asked Jon Campey.

“Leicester? Sheffield? It’s all somewhere north of Eton in Johnson’s mind,” wrote Sarah Cure.

It follows confusion after the health secretary declared a coronavirus surge in Keighley rather than the Kirklees, prompting a council having to tweet with a clarification.