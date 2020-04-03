Boris Johnson is to stay self-isolated as he continues to show temperature after coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 14:06 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:13 03 April 2020
Boris Johnson has said he is ‘feeling better’ after suffering from coronavirus but will remain in self-isolation until his temperature drops.
In a video on social media, the prime minister urged the public to stick with social distancing and not be tempted to “hang out” in the warmer weather predicted for this weekend.
“In my own case, although I’m feeling better and I’ve done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom, I still still have a temperature,” he said.
“So, in accordance with government advice I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes.”
Johnson said people must not be tempted to break social distancing rules as the weather warms up even if they were going “a bit stir crazy”.
He said: “I reckon a lot of people will be starting to think that this is all going on for quite a long time and would rather be getting out there, particularly if you’ve got kids in the household, everybody may be getting a bit stir crazy, and there may be just a temptation to get out there, hang out and start to break the regulations.
“I just urge you not to do that. Please, please stick with the guidance now.”
Health secretary Matt Hancock left isolation after showing coronavirus symptoms yesterday, and said the virus is expected to peak in the UK in the next few weeks, adding: “It’s very, very sensitive to how many people follow the social distancing guidelines.”
