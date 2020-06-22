Boris Johnson says he is ‘changing a lot of nappies during lockdown’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson joins a socially distanced lesson during a visit to Bovingdon Primary School. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson has counteracted claims he takes long power naps during the day since contracting coronavirus to claim he is being kept busy at home during lockdown.

The prime minister and Carrie Symonds welcomed their son Wilfred at the end of April - and he is said to be spending a lot of time changing the baby’s nappies.

The couple named him Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson in a tribute to their grandfathers and the doctors who helped save Johnson’s life.

The prime minister said he has been heavily involved in the seven-week-old child’s daily life.

“I’ve changed a lot of nappies, I want you to know,” Johnson said on Friday during a visit to a Hertfordshire school, in comments carried by the Daily Mail.

It comes after the PM was asked at last Tuesday’s daily Downing Street press conference: “How is Wilfred getting on? Is he keeping you awake at night, has he seen his grandparents yet?”

The PM replied: “I never normally comment about these sorts of things but it’s all fine so far ... All doing well.”

Symonds, 32, posted a picture on Instagram of her cradling Wilfred at the beginning of May but the baby has not yet been seen in public.

The new family are understood to be living in their Downing Street flat along with their dog Dilyn.

Wilfred is Symonds’s first child while Johnson is known to have fathered five others.

He is also the third baby born to a serving prime minister in recent history.

It was reported earlier this month Johnson was taking daily ‘power naps’ of up to three hours a day, whilst also making use of tennis courts around London, to ensure he is fit and healthy after coronavirus.