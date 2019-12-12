Johnson says Brexit will be decided 'by Christmas' if he wins majority

Boris Johnson hammers in a Conservative placard into a front garden whilst canvassing in Benfleet, Essex. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson says the country will know by Christmas that Brexit is 'decided' if he wins the election with a majority on Thursday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

In a final message before election day, Johnson said "enough is enough" when it came to Brexit delays.

If returned to Downing Street, the Tory leader has vowed to kickstart the process of exiting the European Union before families tuck into their turkeys on December 25.

Johnson said: "Enough is enough. This election is our chance to end the gridlock, but the result is on a knife-edge."

As he prepares to put in the final miles of the campaign, the prime minister said: "Today is our chance to unite as a country and put the uncertainty to bed so people can get on with their lives.

"Just imagine how wonderful it will be to settle down to a turkey dinner this Christmas with Brexit decided - and how awful it would be if Corbyn and Sturgeon were in Downing Street advancing their plans for two more referendums.

"Let's stop the chaos and stop the referendums. We can secure a majority Conservative government if we win just nine more seats."

The former London mayor said he had a "simple message" for voters - including those who had never ticked the box next to a Tory candidate's name on the ballot paper before.

"Give me a majority and I will finish what we started - what you instructed us to do - three and a half years ago," he said.

"A great future is there within our grasp, but I need your vote.

"Even if you have never voted Conservative before, this is your chance to be heard and I promise I will not let you down."

Johnson has pledged to bring his Brexit deal back for a Commons vote before Christmas if he secures a majority.

His plan is to have the Withdrawal Agreement ratified by parliament before the end of January, and then negotiate a trade deal with the European Union by the close of 2020.

But the EU has already rubbished his pledge, warning that it would not be possible to get Brexit done by the end of next year.