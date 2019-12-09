Boris Johnson empty chaired at his own constituency hustings
PUBLISHED: 11:23 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 09 December 2019
Archant
The prime minister was empty chaired at a hustings in his own constituency after he 'couldn't be bothered' to turn up.
Proving once again how little Boris Johnson cares about his own constituents, the prime minister failed to show up to a local hustings at his seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
Ali Milani, the Labour candidate running against Johnson in his seat, tweeted a photo of the empty chair where Johnson should have been sitting, saying that Johnson had been empty chaired.
Milani, favoured by many as the most likely candidate to oust the prime minister from his own seat, said: "Those who come from the 'born to rule' political class believe they are above accountability.
"My challenge, similar to Andrew Neil: there is time. Any time, any place, show up and debate me."
Johnson has repeatedly refused to debate Milani throughout this election campaign, despite his majority in the constituency being thin.
In the end the prime minister was replaced by Count Binface - formerly known as Lord Buckethead - who said he had to take the frit prime minister's seat.
While the other constituents debated hotly contested issues such as the expansion to Heathrow, Johnson and his views were left missing.
Mocking the prime minister's absence, Count Binface said: "What about Boris? He said he would lie in front of the bulldozers. That is the one good reason I can think for building it. He's sort of proved his point."
The room laughed at the suggestion, with one constituent saying: "I think I've entered a slightly parallel universe here this evening, to be fair, where the most credible candidate seems to be Count Binface."
Count Binface has actually called for constituents in Uxbridge to give their vote to Labour's Ali Milani, "the candidate with the best chance of beating Boris Johnson."
