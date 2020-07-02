Stanley Johnson ignores government guidance to holiday in Greece

Stanley Johnson posts photographs of his trip to Greece. Photograph: Instagram. Archant

Boris Johnson’s father Stanley Johnson has ignored Foreign Office guidance to only take ‘essential’ trips by travelling to Greece.

The Greek authorities have said that Britons cannot currently travel to the country, citing high cases of coronavirus in the country, but said the decision will be reviewed on July 15.

Despite this, Johnson senior proudly told social media followers that he had travelled to Bulgaria from England, before entering Greece, showing how the rules can be bypassed.

The former MEP posted photographs of his aeroplane as well as selfies from his trip, before insisting on social media his trip to Thessaly was “essential business.”

He said: “I’m in Pelion on essential business trying to Covid-proof my property in view of the upcoming letting season.

“I need to set up distancing measures at the property because they’re taking it very seriously here.

“The Greeks are trying to stop bulk arrivals from the UK but they were quite happy to have me coming in.

“All they wanted to know where I was coming from and what I was doing. Then I had my temperature taken and was swabbed twice.

“We must get these air bridges set up as soon as possible. From what I’ve seen the arrival of the British will not be a danger to the Greeks because they’re so careful here.”

It is assumed that he will have to quarantine for 14 days on his return to Britain.

Earlier this year Johnson refused to follow government guidance to remain indoors, despite being in a high-risk group.

Travelling to a television studio, he told This Morning presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby he intended to remain going to the pub, despite guidance to stay away.

“Of course I’ll go to a pub if I need to go to a pub. The people who run pubs need a little bit of people – they don’t want people to not be in the pub at all.”