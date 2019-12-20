Majority of Britons not 'proud of' Boris Johnson as a leader - despite election landslide

The majority of Britons are not 'proud of' Boris Johnson, according to polling. Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

A week after his election victory, Boris Johnson has the highest favourability ratings amongst top party leaders - yet the majority of Britons still can't bring themselves to be proud of him.

New polling taken by Ipsos MORI in the aftermath of the general election shows the prime minister scoring poorly for honesty, his connection with the people, and how proud people are of him.

Fifty-four per cent of people polled said he is not 'an honest person', while the same percentage felt that he is not 'in touch with ordinary people'.

And according to 53% of respondents, he is not 'a prime minister I am proud of' - with just 27% of people saying they could feel proud.

Nonetheless, he has the highest favourability ratings of the main party leaders, with 37% favourable towards him compared with just 20% for Nigel Farage, 19% for Jeremy Corbyn and 14% for former Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson.

The survey coverered 1,138 British adults between December 13 and 16.

It also showed that the public believes Johnson will now 'get Brexit done' but are divided over whether he will get a good trade deal, improve the NHS or improve living standards.

