Boris Johnson says his favourite wine costs £180 - days after complaining of financial sacrifices

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson during a visit to Wetherspoons. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson has revealed his favourite wine costs £180 a bottle.

Speaking to Politico Playbook the favourite to be prime minister was asked while in a London Wetherspoon pub what his favourite tipple was.

He claimed he was a "a wine man" before being asked by the interviewer to name his favourite wine.

In true Johnson form, he tried to think of an answer that would satisfy the interviewer.

"Erm, ah. Oh god. Wait a mo, wait a mo, wait a mo, wait a mo, wait a mo. It's absolutely amazing. Bugger bugger bugger. It's gone completely out of my head. It's Italian. Wait — I'm going to find it for you."

He continued: "It's not tempranillo. But it's some word that ends in 'illo.' Hang on. Not pillow, brillo. Hang on, hang on. Wait a mo. It is absolutely delicious."

Eventually he revealed it was Tignanello, a bottle of wine that costs a significant amount of money.

He said: "It turned out that it's literally £180 a bottle. It's extraordinary stuff. But I mean it was delicious,"

His comments came days after Johnson complained of making "financial sacrifices" to become an MP.

Johnson resumed his Daily Telegraph column for which he is paid £275,000 annually, and commands huge fees as a corporate speaker, with one recent event earning him £42,580.

During his visit to the Wetherspoon pub the chain's Brexiteer boss gave his backing for Johnson - but said he had no plans to donate to his political cause.