Boris Johnson and estranged wife agree divorce settlement two years after split

Boris Johnson and ex-wife Marina Wheeler leave a local polling station in London. Photograph: Sean Dempsey/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Prime minister Boris Johnson and estranged wife Marina Wheeler have reached an agreement relating to money following their separation two years ago.

The PA news agency reports that a family court judge in London had been notified that the pair have reached agreement on their divorce after a ten-minute hearing.

The pair had been involved in a dispute relating to money or assets since Wheeler split from the politician two years ago following reports of infidelity.

Johnson was a childhood friend of Wheeler - the daughter of BBC journalist Charles Wheeler - when they were both pupils at the European School in Brussels.

He met his first wife Allegra Mostyn-Owen while they were students at Oxford, and they wed in 1987, but the marriage was annulled in 1993 and he married Wheeler later that year.

The couple had two sons and two daughters together, but during the marriage the politician came under intense scrutiny over his personal life.

The Appeal Court ruled in 2013 that the public had a right to know that he had fathered a daughter during an adulterous liaison while mayor of London in 2009.

In 2004 he was sacked from the Tory frontbench over a reported affair with journalist Petronella Wyatt.

Johnson now lives with his 31-year-old partner Carrie Symonds, and the pair moved into Downing Street after he became prime minister.

Neither Johnson nor Wheeler were at the hearing.