Video

Boris Johnson accused of being a 'part-time' PM over floods response

Boris Johnson with Priti Patel and Rishi Sunak in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV. Archant

Boris Johnson has been branded a 'part-time prime minister' as Jeremy Corbyn confronted him over his 'silent' response to floods.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The Labour leader urged the government to "step up to the plate" and protect communities after claiming Mr Johnson had been "sulking" in his grace-and-favour mansion in Kent.

Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, Corbyn told MPs: "You can't give local authorities the clear message you support them and then turn your back on them.

"Not my words, a Conservative council leader said that."

He added: "The prime minister was silent, sulking in his grace-and-favour mansion at Chevening."

Johnson was repeatedly heckled by Labour MPs over his no-show in flood-hit communities, with shouts of "there he is" heard when he stood up at the despatch box.

Corbyn questioned if the PM was "pretending to care" as there are "no votes on the line" at the moment before warning the government is investing fewer than half the £5.6 billion required to improve flood defences.

He also raised concerns about 20,000 properties which are not protected by the government's insurance scheme nor flood defences, to which Mr Johnson insisted his administration has spent recent weeks looking at "what we can do to protect households that do not have proper insurance".

MORE: PMQs Review - The one that was flatter than Flat Stanley

Corbyn concluded by attacking the PM's record on responding to crises, saying: "The prime minister was keen to pose for cameras when there's a crisis on during the election but he often goes AWOL.

"He was late to respond to the London riots as he was on holiday, he was on a private island when the Iranian general was assassinated, and last week he had his head in the sand at a mansion in Kent.

"The MP for Calder Valley (Craig Whittaker), another of his colleagues, said it's not good enough.

"How can the country trust a prime minister, a part-time prime minister, last night schmoozing Tory party donors at a very expensive black-tie ball instead of getting out there and supporting the people who are suffering because of the floods?

"This government needs to step up to the plate and invest in defences and ensure there's real insurance for people whose homes are being ruined by these floods as we speak."

Johnson said the government has been "investing massively in flood defences" and compensating those who have suffered from flooding, before listing other policies.

He then accused Labour MPs of "jabbering away", adding: "The hottest topic of debate in the Labour Party is what job should (Mr Corbyn) have in the shadow cabinet after the leadership election.

"They are engaging themselves in narcissistic debate about the Labour Party. We are getting on in delivering the people's priorities."