PM's press secretary swears at breakfast TV reporter as Johnson 'hides' in fridge

Boris Johnson's press secretary has turned breakfast television airwaves blue when he swore at a reporter for trying to ask the prime minister why he was hiding from scrutiny.

Good Morning Britain have been trying to get the prime minister to appear on their programme since the start of the election campaign but, much like with Andrew Neil, the prime minister has avoided.

Reporter Jonathan Swain spotted an opportunity live on television to doorstep the prime minister while he posed for cameras on a milkround in Yorkshire, much to the disapproval of aides around him.

"Morning prime minister, will you come on Good Morning Britain prime minister?" asked Swain.

"Oh for f*cks sake," responds the minder live on television, reportedly the prime minister's press secretary Robert Oxley.

"Oooh," replied presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

"The look on his face!" noted Reid.

As Swain tells his minder to "tone the language down" he speaks to Boris Johnson who Morgan notes is now "in the fridge".

"I'm actually being pushed and shoved at the moment as well by one of the minders," Swain explains.

Morgan then issued a direct appeal to the PM, saying: "I've known you for 25 years. What's the matter with you? You're a good bloke normally, you have no problem with interviews, you bluster your way through them.

"Why would you rather look like a bottle job?"

Morgan continued: "I'd like to know what Mr Oxley, who's the press secretary, what the hell he thinks he's doing talking to you in that way and being that physically aggressive with you?

Tory sources told the Mirror that they were not swearing at the reporter but expressing frustration at the situation.

The party is reportedly planning to complain over the matter.

Morgan hit out at the prime minister on Twitter saying it was "cowardice" from the prime minister.