Boris Johnson plans to 'love-bomb' Scotland to convince them to stay in UK
PUBLISHED: 08:36 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:36 03 February 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
Prime minister Boris Johnson is planning to 'love-bomb' Scotland with a £5 million advertising campaign to attempt to save the union.
The campaign, due to start on Valentine's Day, is intended to show that Boris Johnson wants to protect the union after Brexit.
The Times reports it will involve adverts in the cinema, television, radio and digital advertising.
It follows an impressive campaign from the Scottish government promoting the country with a "Scotland Is Now" message.
The £5 million spend works out at around £1 per head for the population of Scotland.
It comes days after the National Audit Office claimed the government's last major campaign - the get ready for Brexit campaign - had little impact despite a £46 million spend.
