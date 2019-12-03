Video

Veteran tells Boris Johnson he has dandruff

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) speaks to Paul O'Rourke, who served with the Royal Irish Rangers, during a visit to a veterans centre in Salisbury. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

A veteran has given tips on looking smart as told Boris Johnson that he was walking around with dandruff on his jacket.

The prime minister was visiting veterans living near Salisbury when one commented on his appearance.

"You've got dandruff on you," Paul O'Rourke told the prime minister as they chatted either side of the window of his room.

The 56-year-old, who served in the Royal Irish Rangers, was answering questions on his new accommodation as the pair talked amicably and shook hands.

O'Rourke had explained how he previously lived in a tent before moving to other accommodation and then arriving at the Wilton Veterans Hub in recent days.

But as Johnson walked away from O'Rourke he called him back to point out the problem.

The prime minister laughed it off as he brushed his jacket.

"I've got to watch out for that, thank you," he told the veteran.

Speaking to journalists afterwards, the veteran said: "Someone had to say something."