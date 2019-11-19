Video

All the moments of Boris Johnson being booed, edited into one showreel

Boris Johnson is heckled in Morley, Yorkshire. Photograph: BBC. Archant

A compilation of clips of Boris Johnson being heckled has been updated due to a seemingly inexhaustible supply of content.

When Dominic Cummings told a BBC reporter to "get out of London and talk to people who are not rich Remainers", he may not have anticipated what would happen when the prime minister took this very advice.

A satirical Twitter account, TheIainDuncanSmiths, has edited together all the moments that Johnson met with a less than adoring reception as he reaches out to the electorate.

The combined footage of brief clips - from the man who shook his hand saying "Please leave my town" to the enraged audience member who shouted "Answer the bloody question!" - forms a greatest hits of public revulsion.

The heckling covers a broad range of outrages achieved by the prime minister during his short time in office.

Boris Johnson Gets Out of London and Talks to People Who Are Not Rich Remainers: The Essential Collection pic.twitter.com/hiWmevog9T — TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) November 14, 2019

Viewers can watch the prime minister being remonstrated with for his lacklustre response to the floods in the north of England; his support for Tory austerity policies; his broken promises on town funding; his attempt to prorogue parliament; and his last-minute approach to negotiating a Brexit deal. There's also just general booing.

When they are not editing the video titled "Boris Johnson gets out of London and talks to people who are not rich Remainers", the IainDuncanSmiths appear to be filling the very specific niche of re-dubbing Smiths songs with politically themed lyrics.

