Video

Boris Johnson heckled during speech: 'Get back to parliament'

Boris Johnson was heckled by a man shouting 'get back to parliament' during the prime minister's speech at the Convention of the North. Picture: Sky News Sky News

Boris Johnson has been heckled in Rotherham by a heckler protesting the prorogation of MPs, telling him to "get back to parliament".

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Giving a speech at the high-profile Convention of the North, the prime minister had been talking about people "with the power to sort out what matters most to local people".

But he was interrupted by a male voice who asked archly: "Like our MPs, Boris?"

There was a murmur of agreement in the crowd. "Er yes, indeed," said the prime minister.

"Maybe get back to parliament?" continued the protester.

Boris Johnson is heckled by a man who calls for the Prime Minister to "get back to Parliament".



Mr Johnson is making a speech at the "Convention of the North". Read more here: https://t.co/cn9oxTm9KH pic.twitter.com/nJ0482B5o0 — Sky News Politics (@SkyNewsPolitics) September 13, 2019

"Indeed," repeated Johnson. "I'm all in favour of our MPs."

"Can you tell me why you are not with them in parliament sorting out the mess that you have created?" asked the heckler, to a low cheer from another part of the crowd.

Johnson then talked over the protester saying he would be getting back to parliament "very soon".

"Why don't you sort it out, Boris, why don't you sort it out?" shouted the protester.

Johnson talked over the protester, who also continued, to occasional cheers.

The visibly rattled prime minister insisted there would be "ample time" for MPs to debate any Brexit deal.

"Whatever the shenanigans that may be going on at Westminster, we will get on with delivering our agenda and preparing to take this country out of the EU on October 31," he said.

"There will be ample time for parliament to consider the deal that I very much hope to do at the EU summit on October 17 to 18.

"There will be ample time, as the gentlemen I think ... who left prematurely, not necessarily under his own steam, that is the answer to his question.

"To have a Queen's Speech and set out our domestic agenda.

"I don't think people realise we've missed about four days of parliamentary sitting time."

It is not the first time he has been heckled my members of the public furious at his prorogation of parliament and his lacklustre attempts at securing a withdrawal agreement in Brussels.

In Yorkshire, a man interrupted his TV interview by shouting: "You should be in Brussels negotiating!", while the went briefly viral on the same day after a man made this exact request while shaking his hand.