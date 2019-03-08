Boris Johnson heckled by numerous shoppers at a garden centre
PUBLISHED: 14:32 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 01 July 2019
A visit to a garden centre turned sour for Boris Johnson as shoppers heckled the contender to be prime minister.
The normally civillised venue for a walkabout saw Johnson get told he was "crazy" with "propsterous ideas" as he made a stop at the Polhill garden centre near Sevenoakes in Kent on his campaign trail.
As he toured the centre, a passing woman told Johnson: "Good luck with your preposterous ideas" to which he had thanked her.
He was then told: "It's a shame your brother's not running", in reference to Jo Johnson, who is the Conservative MP for nearby Orpington.
Another shopper told Johnson that he was "crazy".
Some shoppers at the centre were receptive, however, with people shaking his hand and asking for photographs before he left 15 minutes later.
Over the weekend thousands of revellers at Glastonbury shouted "fuck Boris" during a headline set by Stormzy.
When asked about the comments Johnson quipped that they had actually chanted "back Boris".
