Boris Johnson scorned for having the 'cheek to come here' by Doncaster woman

"You've got the cheek to come here" after people have died from austerity, said a woman challenging Boris Johnson in Doncaster. Picture: Clare Fallon Clare Fallon

Boris Johnson has had a tongue-lashing from a young woman who said he was selling a Brexit and post-austerity 'fairytale'.

Fresh from being heckled in his press conference in Rotherham, the prime minister was later scornfully told: "You have the cheeck to come here" by a young woman in Doncaster.

In a video shared by Channel Four correspondent Clare Fallon, Johnson was talking to a woman who said: "People have died because of austerity, and you've got the cheek to come here and tell us austerity's over, and it's all good now, we're going to leave the EU and everything's going to be great.

"It's just a fairy tale," she said.

Last week in Morley - Boris Johnson was told #PleaseLeaveMyTown.



Today - it's Doncaster.



"People have died because of austerity. And you've got the cheek to come here."#NorthernStrategy pic.twitter.com/J4qmKIAoMN — Clare Fallon (@clarefallon) September 13, 2019

Johnson's answer to the woman was obsured by people in the background disagreeing with her, calling out "we'll be all right".

But after numerous highly embarrassing incidents caught on camera in the last couple of weeks alone, Johnson may be getting the message that the north is not the uniformly Brexiteer zone that he may have assumed.

In Rotherham, he was told to "get back to parliament" by a protester angry at his order to prorogue the House of Commons. Last week in Morley, two other moments were caught on camera as a man said: "Please leave my town" while shaking Johnson's hand, and another interrupted his TV interview to shout: "You should be in Brussels negotiating!"

