Boris Johnson heckled in Yorkshire in front of BBC News cameras

Boris Johnson is heckled in Morley, Yorkshire. Photograph: BBC. Archant

The prime minister's day went from bad from worse - after his brother resigned from government and then a man heckled him when he arrived in Yorkshire... right in from of TV cameras.

BBC cameras witnessed a man approach Boris Johnson in Morley, Leeds to give him his view on Brexit.

"You should be in Brussels negotiating!" the man continued to chant as Boris Johnson tried to find supportive passers-by.

"I have been negotiating!" insisted a frustrated prime minister.

"You are not! You are in Morley in Leeds!" shouted the Yorkshireman back.

"You are playing games, you are playing games!"

As Johnson tried to move away, he said: "I think what people want us to do is leave the European Union on October 31st."

"Well we all know that!" continued the man.

"Well that's fantastic then, that's what we're going to do," said the prime minister sarcastically.

"Let him speak!" responded some furious supporters.

But the man continued to persevere in response to their angry exchanges.

"He's been speaking for the last six weeks!" he told them.

While some were supportive of the prime minister, it was not a good look for Johnson as the BBC News cameras captured the argument.

It came shortly after Jo Johnson, his brother, resigned from cabinet and said he was stepping down as an MP, and moments before a police officer fell ill during his speech after the prime minister turned up more than an hour late.

Trainee officers in Wakefield had been lined up on the back of the stage for almost an hour by the time Johnson's speech ended.